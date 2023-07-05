Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Hong Kong National Security Law
In this image made from video provided by AuBC, Kevin Yam, Australian pro-democracy lawyer and activist, speaks during an interview in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists including Kevin Yam will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent. Those former pro-democracy lawmakers now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia. (AuBC via AP)
world

Australian PM criticizes Hong Kong authorities over arrest warrants for activists in Australia

2 Comments
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said Tuesday that eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses, dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested was a dangerous precedent.

Albanese said his government was concerned and disappointed by Hong Kong authorities issuing arrest warrants for Australian citizen Kevin Yam and Australian permanent resident Ted Hui.

“I am of course disappointed. I’ve said we’ll cooperate with China where we can. But we will disagree where we must. And we do disagree with China with these actions,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Albanese also said he disagreed with China on the detention of Australian journalist Cheng Lei who has yet to learn of a verdict after standing trial in March last year on national security charges.

He said Cheng was being held “without proper process.”

“We continue to advocate for the interests of Australia. We’ll continue to do so. We will disagree where we must. We will engage in our national interest. And this decision overnight is an example of where Australia and China do have different approaches to these issues. And we’ll stand up for our values,” Albanese said.

So they are activists that live in…

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hey HK authorities, we all know you're just a bunch of CCP puppets. And what any Chinese person does outside of your realm, let alone the land Down Under is out of your jurisdiction.

So you CCP puppets had better not think about fooling with Aussie sovereignty. And MYOB.

Shaddup You Faces!!!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

