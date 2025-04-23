 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok apps on a smartphone
FILE PHOTO: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok apps are seen on a smartphone in front of an Australian flag, in this illustration taken November 29, 2024. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/Edgar Su
world

Australian leaders vow to stand firm on social media age limits as election nears

0 Comments
By Kirsty Needham
SYDNEY

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he expects to receive pressure from social media giants to ease Australia's impending ban on children using their platforms, with opposition Liberal leader Peter Dutton keen to agree with him in an election debate on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's U.S. administration has already raised the issue on behalf of the firms, mostly U.S.-based, in relation to trade tariff negotiations.

In the televised event ahead of a national election on May 3, Albanese and Dutton both pledged strong support for laws that force social media companies to negotiate to pay for local news hosted on their platforms, and that will restrict access to X, Facebook, Instagram and others by children aged under 16 from December.

Albanese said his government "won't budge" on the issue.

"The social media ban that Australia is implementing with bipartisan support is world-leading," Albanese said during the debate on the Nine Network.

"There's no question in my mind that in the lead-up to December, when it comes into force, you will see major pressure being placed by some of the social media giants."

Dutton said his Liberal and National coalition was "on a unity ticket" with Albanese's Labor Party on the issue.

He said multinational technology companies "just see our kids as a commodity, as a profit line online".

"We have worked really hard to hold those companies to account," he said, "to provide a safer place online and to make sure the big media companies treat our kids with respect according to the law, and it is not this lawless zoo."

Nine's panel declared Dutton the winner of the third leaders' debate.

Opinion polls indicate Dutton is falling behind Albanese in a tight contest where cost-of-living pressures and housing are the major issues for voters.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Japanese Picture Books That Teach Kids Essential Life Skills

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Island Flower Expo

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa Explained: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding Love At Any Age in Japan: Advice & Insights

Savvy Tokyo

Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

food

Matcha: The Ultimate Guide With Benefits & Best Places to Try in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog