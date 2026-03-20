 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian mosque protesters heckle PM Albanese over Israel stance

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Protesters heckled and booed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday during ‌a visit to Australia's largest mosque for Eid al-Fitr prayers, voicing anger over his stance on ally Israel's offensive ‌in Gaza.

Some in Australia's Muslim and ⁠Jewish communities are angry over a ⁠fine line ⁠walked by the center-left government since the ‌Gaza war began, expressing concern for Palestinians, repeatedly urging ⁠a ceasefire, ⁠and backing Israel's right to self-defense.

Video images showed protesters interrupting proceedings about 15 minutes after Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke ⁠joined worshippers at Lakemba Mosque in ⁠western Sydney to mark the end ‌of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Demonstrators booed, told Albanese and Burke to "Get out!" and called them "genocide supporters", referring to Israel's killing ‌of Palestinians in Gaza, following an attack by Hamas militants in 2023.

"Dear brothers and sisters, keep calm a little bit," one of the organizers told the crowd, urging people to sit down and stop filming the incident. "It is ​Eid. It is a joyful day."

Security guards were seen tackling one heckler to the ‌ground before escorting him away.

Albanese and Burke left shortly afterwards, followed by heckling protesters who yelled, "Shame on you!"

Protesters also turned ‌out in large numbers when Israeli President ⁠Isaac Herzog visited ⁠last month at Albanese's invitation ​after the deadly Bondi mass shooting ⁠on December 14 ‌that targeted the Jewish community.

Thousands attended ​a rally in Sydney, where 27 people were arrested after clashes with police.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Creators Kids Unlocks Your Child’s Inner Artist

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Actually Like to Visit Fukushima Today

GaijinPot Blog

How to Learn Japanese as an Adult: 5 Science-Backed Methods

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Mikuni Minato

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What Is Butsukari Otoko? The ‘Bumper Japan’ Phenomenon Explained

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Spring Makeup Products for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo

Car Seat Safety in Japan: A Savvy Guide to Car Seats and Booster Seats

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Oita

GaijinPot Travel