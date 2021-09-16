Australian nuclear subs will be banned from New Zealand waters: Ardern

New Zealand will not lift a decades-long ban on nuclear-powered vessels entering its waters in the wake of key ally Australia's decision to develop a nuclear submarine fleet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday.
Ardern said her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had briefed her on Canberra's plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain.
She described the deal as "primarily around technology and defense hardware", playing down implications for the so-called "Five Eyes" partnership of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
"This arrangement in no way changes our security and intelligence ties with these three countries, as well as Canada," the New Zealand leader said in a statement.
But she also said New Zealand would maintain a ban on nuclear-powered vessels that dates back to 1985, meaning Wellington will not allow the prized naval asset being developed by Australia into its waters.
"New Zealand's position in relation to the prohibition of nuclear-powered vessels in our waters remains unchanged," Ardern said.
The ban was introduced in the wake of French nuclear testing in the Pacific and led to the U.S. navy banning its warships from entering New Zealand ports for more than 30 years.
The destroyer USS Sampson visited in late 2016 but only after the then-prime minister John Key gave a special exemption, saying he was "100 percent confident" the vessel was not nuclear powered or carrying nuclear weapons.
Official U.S. policy is to neither confirm nor deny whether its vessels are nuclear-capable.© 2021 AFP
Michael Machida
Well. I hope no one invades NZ in the future.
Ubesh
It would be a shame if a nearby pacific island suddenly had an Islamist terrorist group that mysteriously acquired US grade nuclear weapons.
zichi
Are also American warships are also banned because they will not declare if they carry nuclear weapons.
https://fas.org/blogs/security/2012/09/newzealand/
Sven Asai
That might be valid under Ardern, but surely not so much longer after Ardern. lol
Jimizo
Arguably the finest exponent of thrashing the right at the ballot box and sending right wingers across the planet into hysterics.
I’ve never known so much attention paid to a leader of that small but fine country.
Ricky Kaminski13
clueless.
GuruMick
The actual supply of the subs is decades away. Plenty of time for US changes in Presidents and politics.
I'll believe it when it happens......PM Morrison {Aust } has a lousy track record of delivering on anything.....
Reckless
Good and who cares. NZ couldn’t even enforce that ban anyways.
Kumagaijin
Makes sense considering other country's subs aren't allowed either. I get the impression though that it was assumed Australia would be an exception because of the hunkydory dinkum relationship these countries have with each other.
GdTokyo
Have to find them to ban them. The whole point of nuclear subs is that they are quiet (although recent improvements have made deasil electric subs very good) with virtually unlimited range.
wtfjapan
(although recent improvements have made deasil electric subs very good) with virtually unlimited range.
any diesel sub has to surface to get air recharge batteries, nuclear subs can stay under for months normally 3 months at a time , the only limiting factor for a nuclear sub is when they run out of food and toilet paper
gintonic
Well. I hope no one invades NZ in the future.
Rest easy..no one will.
Peter14
In war time such a restriction will be removed if enemy submarines are detected anywhere near NZ or it's neighbors. It is strictly a peace time restriction.
wipeout
Yeah surely. A ban that's been in place since 1984, when Ardern was 4 years old, and that was signed into law and upheld by every government since.
itsonlyrocknroll
The logic of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Government to ignore the threat staring them in the face.
However Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Government wants to politically appease the crocodile.
1985? The reality is 2021!
The Government of China will use Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Government to prize apart five eyes.
The consequences could be felt within the trading routes spanning the South China Sea.
noriahojanen
Doesn't she fully understand underwater situations and submarine capability? Territorial waters are breached by nuke subs belonging to foreign countries. NZ's is not exception. How could NZ Navy possible locate them?
Bob Fosse
Capable leaders can tackle more than one issue at the same time.
Kazuaki Shimazaki
If Australia is serious about procuring nuclear submarines, it would do well to start now by leasing an old one immediately from the United States to gain operational experience.
Kiwikid
It's saddening how ignorant many of you are and how quick you are to state your opinions as facts. In 1984, New Zealand passed legislation that made the entire country a nuclear-free zone. No American warships have come to NZ since then because they won't confirm or deny if they have nuclear capabilities. This is a long standing rule.
Please read a little about the history of NZ. Start with the key words Rainbow Warrior. Search for this quote, "I can smell the uranium on your breath". A single search o nuclear NZ would have given you all of this.
A lot of you seem to want to fight. "Ah stupid leftists, liberals, whatever". You genuinely know nothing about what you're speaking and it's embarrassing.
Open your eyes and your ears before your mouths.
2020hindsights
Reality is they have been banned since 1985 and she isn't going to change the policy. Fair enough.
Wobot
The Chinese ones are fine though
Japantime
I don’t think they would need to go to New Zealand. Very quiet corner of the world, except for people interested in Rugby.
2020hindsights
Japantime
I think the word you are looking for is idyllic.
OssanAmerica
Arden should recognize that NZ security very much relies upon Australian security.
itsonlyrocknroll
There has to be a regional policy, a treaty if necessary ....
7th Fleet Destroyer conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Sea.......
https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2505124/7th-fleet-destroyer-conducts-freedom-of-navigation-operation-in-south-china-sea/
It must be backed up with unequivocal concordance/coherence from all parties/signatories.
No oohing and aahing.....
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Government could be the geo political stick wedded to an ideology that the Government of China will see as a stepping stone to divide, and ultimately, view as a means to undermine future relationships with neighbors.
GBR48
There is a difference between nuclear-powered and carrying nuclear weapons.
Australia want nuclear-powered subs because the Pacific is a very big pond. The distances are too large for traditionally-powered subs. In WWII, Japan managed to attack Australia. That created a feeling of vulnerability that has remained to this day.
Lamilly
She knows what she's talking about and willing to act on it. Wish I could say the same for some other leaders