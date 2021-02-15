Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian officials say too early to make call on ending Victoria lockdown

0 Comments
By Renju Jose
MELBOURNE

The leader of Australia's Victoria state said on Monday it was too early to say if a snap five-day coronavirus lockdown would end as planned on Wednesday evening, as authorities confirmed a national vaccine rollout was on track to begin next week.

Victoria, the second most populous state in the country, reported just one new COVID-19 infection on Monday, taking the total cases in a recent cluster linked to a quarantine hotel to 17 people. The most recent case is the mother of a three-year-old child who tested positive a day earlier.

Under the state-wide lockdown, Victoria's six million-plus residents are required to stay home except for essential shopping and work, caregiving and outdoor exercise.

The Australian Open tennis tournament, which is being held in the state capital of Melbourne until Feb. 21, has barred spectators until the end of the lockdown.

"We will have more to say with the passage of time and more results ... we are well-placed right now, but right now is too early to be definitive about Wednesday evening," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

With just under 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began, Australia has escaped the high number of cases and deaths recorded by many other developed countries thanks to border closures and lockdowns.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the rollout of the vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech will start in late February.

"I can also confirm that the vaccines are scheduled to land in Australia before the end of the week, if not earlier," Hunt told reporters.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

uthorities confirmed a national vaccine rollout was on track to begin next week.

Well, Australia is not doing better than Japan for vaccines. No need to keep criticizing Japan on that issue.

There is only one cluster in an hotel, and 6 millions must stay home. What about contact tracing to start with rather than imposing a lockdown ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo