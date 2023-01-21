Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Giant cane toad 'Toadzilla' shocks Australian park rangers
Cane toad dubbed "Toadzilla" and believed by Australian park rangers to be the world's biggest toad is held by Queensland Department of Environment and Science Ranger Kylee Gray, in Conway National Park, Queensland, Australia January 12, 2023. Queensland Department Of Environment and Science/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRON
world

Australian park rangers say 'Toadzilla' could be world's biggest toad

1 Comment
By James Redmayne and Joseph Campbell
SYDNEY

Australian park rangers believe they have stumbled upon a record-breaking giant toad deep in a rainforest.

Dubbed "Toadzilla", the cane toad, an invasive species that poses a threat to Australia's ecosystem, was spotted by "shocked" park ranger Kylee Gray during a patrol in Conway National Park in Queensland state on Jan. 12.

Gray and her colleagues caught the animal and brought it back to their office, where it weighed in at a 2.7 kg.

Guinness World Records lists the largest toad at 2.65 kg, a 1991 record set by a Swedish pet.

“We considered naming her Connie after Conway National Park but Toadzilla was the one that just kept getting thrown out there, so that kind of stuck,” Gray told state broadcaster ABC on Friday.

Gray’s colleague, senior park ranger Barry Nolan, told Reuters the animal was euthanised due to its “ecological impact” — the usual fate for the toads across Australia.

Cane toads were introduced to Australia in 1935 to control cane beetles and other pests but their population exploded and with no natural predators they have become a threat to Australian species, Nolan said.

“A female cane toad like potentially Toadzilla would lay up to 35,000 eggs. So their capacity to reproduce is quite staggering. And all parts of the cane toad’s breeding cycle are poisonous to Australian native species, so prevention is a big part of how we need to manage them,” he said.

Toadzilla’s body was donated to the Queensland Museum for research.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

“We considered naming her Connie after Conway National Park but Toadzilla was the one that just kept getting thrown out there, so that kind of stuck,” Gray told state broadcaster ABC on Friday.

Gray’s colleague, senior park ranger Barry Nolan, told Reuters the animal was euthanised due to its “ecological impact” — the usual fate for the toads across Australia.

Fleeting fame and a sad end. Shades of Yodo-chan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog