A home stands as smoke from the Grose Valley fire rises in the distance in Bilpin, west of Sydney, on Saturday. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
world

Australian PM apologizes for family vacation during wildfire crisis

SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday apologized for taking a family vacation in Hawaii as deadly bushfires raged across several states, destroying homes and claiming the lives of two volunteer firefighters.

Morrison cut short a vacation with his wife and adult children amid public anger at his absence from Australia at a time of national crisis. He arrived home Saturday and on Sunday morning spoke to reporters while visiting the headquarters of the Rural Fire Service in Sydney.

"If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions," Morrison said. “I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it.”

He added: "But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities and I accept that and I accept the criticism."

Morrison said this was not a time for political point-scoring but a "time to be kind to each other." He said he is not a trained firefighter, “but I'm comforted by the fact that Australians would like me to be here just simply so I can be here, alongside them, as they are going through this terrible time.”

Morrison also answered critics who say his government has not done enough to fight climate change, which has been cited as a major factor in the spate of fires burning across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia. He said there were also "many other factors" responsible for the unprecedented number of fires during a record-breaking heatwave.

"There is no argument ... about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world," he said. "But I'm sure people equally would acknowledge that the direct connection to any single fire event — it's not a credible suggestion to make that link."

Rural Fire Service Commission Shane Fizsimmons described Saturday as an "awful day" for firefighters as strong southerly winds fanned more than 100 fires in New South Wales alone.

Dozens of homes have been lost since Thursday in massive wildfires, including the Gospers Mountain blaze that covered more than 460,000 hectares (1.1 million acres). A fire-generated thunderstorm formed over one blaze at Shoalhaven on Saturday, escalating the fire danger.

Thirty firefighters from Canada and nine from the United States were among fresh crews set to join the battle against the fires on Sunday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
The head of state ought to be at the scene of a national emergency such as the raging bush fires in Australia. I'm amazed that Scott Morrison, who openly professes Christianity, chose to vacation in Hawaii while his country burns. That was a disgrace of a decision. He's not acting like a Christian and he now has a lot of work to do to convince the public that he genuinely cares about them and is not just a limousine politician.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

