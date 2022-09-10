Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australians pay tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth
An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is illuminated on the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, on Friday night. Photo: Reuters/JAIMI JOY
world

Australian PM honors Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday, saying Australians were mourning an "enormous loss".

Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth at the parliament's Queen's Terrace.

The queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, unveiled the bronze statue of herself in 1988 during a visit to open the nation's new parliament house.

Speaking after the ceremony, which was conducted in silence, Albanese said King Charles' reflections on his late mother were "extraordinarily fitting".

"So many Australians have made moving tributes and are mourning this enormous loss," he added.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

There has been an outpouring of tributes in Australia since the death of the queen, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades.

As a mark of respect, the Australian flag is flying at half-mast and on Friday a 96-gun salute -- one round for each year of the queen's life - took place on the Parliament House forecourt.

A giant portrait of the queen was displayed on the sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Albanese, who has previously spoken in support of moving toward a republic, said he talked on Friday night with British Prime Minister Liz Truss about the depth of sadness in both countries.

Queen Elizabeth visited Australia 16 times during her reign, with the first visit in 1954 and the last in 2011.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo