Australian PM rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday rejected Chinese criticism of Australia's new nuclear submarine alliance with the United States and said he doesn’t mind that President Joe Biden might have forgotten his name.
China reacted angrily when Biden, Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a virtual news conference this week to announce a trilateral defense alliance that will provide Australia with a fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian said it was “highly irresponsible” for the U.S. and Britain to export the nuclear technology.
Morrison said Australia wanted to boost peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Everything we’ve done with the United States is consistent with the partnerships and relationships and alliances we’ve already had with the United States,” Morrison told Radio 3AW.
News of the alliance received a positive response in Singapore. The island-state’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Morrison in a phone call he hoped the nuclear deal would “contribute constructively to the peace and stability of the region and complement the regional architecture,” Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
French leaders have been scathing of the deal that scuppers a contract with France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia.
Observers say Biden appeared to have forgotten Morrison’s name during Thursday’s news conference, which was televised from three countries. The president referred to the Australian as “pal" and “that fellow Down Under.”
Biden didn't use Morrison's name, while he referred to Johnson as “Boris.”
It reminded Australians of when then-President Donald Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer repeatedly referred to Morrison’s predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull, in 2017 as “Mr. Trumble.”
Morrison laughed off what some have described as an awkward exchange with Biden that undermined Australia’s significance to the United States.
“Usually when we speak privately, he refers to me as ‘pal,’” Morrison told the Seven Network.
Morrison said he and the president enjoyed a great working relationship.
“Oh, I didn’t pay much attention to it. I mean, these things happen. They happen frequently,” Morrison told Nine Network.
“From time to time, you know, I’ve been known to let the odd name slip from my memory — that’s pretty normal in our line of work, I’ve got to be honest,” he added.
Morrison said he referred to Biden as “Mr. President” or “mate” in private conversations.
Morrison will visit the United States next week for the first time since Biden became president. The pair will be joined by the leaders of India and Japan for a meeting of the Quad security dialogue.
Chop Chop
Who care Chinese Government whining? Just ignore mate.
Peter14
With all the destabilizing and militarizing that China has done in the region over the past decade, it is pretty rich for them to point a finger at anyone else.
Unlike China, Australia is not looking to expand it's territories or take from others.
France is understandably upset at losing a lucrative contract, but at the end of the day they have been earning very good money over the four years the contract ran, for essentially producing nothing. Some estimates put the figure over two billion dollars.
That Australia will eventually have a minimum of eight nuclear subs and perhaps more will serve the region well. The UK only maintains seven nuclear attack subs themselves plus their four ballistic missile subs that house their nuclear deterrent. This should mean a minimum of two with possibly a surge of four on active patrol at any given time during a conflict. A good move for Australia if they can get them in the water in a suitable time frame.
PTownsend
Are sovereign states going to be forced to choose which empire they want to side with?
Beyond lots of good poetry being written, and the testing of new forms of weaponry and new warfare tactics. How did empire fighting empire turn out in the 1920's during what some call the Great War, others WW1?
In WW1 the following nations remained neutral: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain; in South America: Mexico, Chile and Argentina
Hopefully even more nations will decide not to side with any of the empires if another big war looks possible. US remain satisfied with your own territories, same with China and its Belt and Road, and Russia with its Eurasian Economic Union. Lots of problems to be dealt with in each of those places.
PharaohChromium
Of course Biden forgot his name. That bumbling mess can barely push out a coherent sentence.
Blacklabel
That is the truth. Biden forgot the name of the Prime Minister.
FizzBit
I'm sure he does.
I don't agree with the Chinese but i do agree with the question: what good would nuke submarines do when you can launch them pretty much from anywhere.
Oh wait, from space? So this is about atmospherical weapons?
Randydrill
China's default mode is rhetoric
Hito Bito
Poor China, angry that people around the world don't like their asinine and self-isolating "Lone Wolf" form of foreign policy? Poor China, upset that people around the world no longer even pretend to believe Beijing's incessant lies and false promises about literally everything?
You mean to tell me that China's economic aggression, militarized intimidation and open cyber attacks on anyone who challenges its so-called "Peaceful Rise" actually creates conditions for sane countries to seek adequate checks on the bullies' power projection? Who woulda thunk it?! lol.
Deal with it, China (using what, that former Ukrainian-casino-cum-aircraft-carrier of yours that doesn't even have its own battle group yet, perhaps? Sure sure....)
Face it: China's actions only INCREASE the liklihood that the country will be contained to its traditional sphere of influence, the exact opposite of China's actual goals! You reap what you sow, King Xi, whether its famine like the Great Leap, catastophes like the Cultural Revolution or the modern Prison State of Isolation even now still outrageously referred to as the "People's Republic!"
Simian Lane
Why can’t anyone just be honest. The UK , US and Australia when asked should say, this new submarine group is being formed to combat China aggression.
And then if asked,
do you think a war with China is possible over Taiwan ?
yes , if they attack Taiwan or continue to impinge on their airspace
how about the East China Sea?
well those islands they have built military bases are not theirs, so if they continue to do so we will take action too,
there, easy.
OssanAmerica
Nuclear powered submarines are quiter and can stay submerged for much longer periods, operate at maximum speeds for longer periods and can operate without the need for refueling for years. All of which makes it harder for the Chinese PLA Navy to track. Which is why they are whining.
Sam Watters
Scott Morrison is my new hero! I
Aly Rustom
Funny how those MUPPETS always lecture others about interfering in Chinese affairs and then proceed to do exactly what they complain others are doing to them.
Zhao Lijian is a PUNK who needs to be deemed persona non grata by the west and its allies. THAT would send a real serious message to China
FizzBit
Gee thanks.
By the way, if nukes are deployed and fired, there will be no life on earth. just sayin
Ricky Kaminski13
Biden aside, as no one is surprised he can't remember the name of one of the TWO guys that he is making this historical trilateral move with, any time you draw a tantrum reaction from the Chinese is always a good sign that you are on track. The two worlds are forming.