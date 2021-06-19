Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian police arrest man over alleged Islamic State membership

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

A Sydney man who posted extremist rhetoric and possessed recipes for explosives has been arrested for allegedly being a member of the Islamic State group, Australian police said on Saturday.

"The man has been charged with membership of a terrorist organization, namely Islamic State," after a seven-month investigation, the Australian Federal Police and the New South Wales police said in a joint statement.

They did not name the 24-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, a typical practice in Australia unless the police deem the identification of the suspect in the interest of the victim's family or the public.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community relating to this investigation," the police said.

The man faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

"The man's rhetoric online was escalating ... he had collected a large amount of extremist material and he was in possession of several improvised explosive recipes," the police said.

"The actions of this man do not represent the Islamic faith," Federal Police Commander Counter Terrorism Investigations Stephen Dametto was quoted in the press release as saying. "His actions are criminal and they represent hatred and terror."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Great going Australia.

Do not tolerate Islamic terrorism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo