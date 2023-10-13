Australian police consider special search powers ahead of pro-Palestinian protest

Australian police are considering applying special stop-and-search powers for the first time in almost two decades to attendees at a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday, as tensions rise in the country after Hamas' bloody incursion into Israel.
New South Wales state police said on Friday they had sought legal advice about special powers not used since race riots in 2005 that would allow police to search and demand the identity without cause of those attending a pro-Palestinian protest in Sydney.
"If they fail to do so it is an offense, these are extraordinary powers," Acting Commissioner Dave Hudson told a news conference.
Police expect more than 400 people to attend the protest in Sydney's Hyde Park.
The planned demonstration has touched off nationwide debate after footage from a Monday rally by the same group showed people chanting "Gas the Jews." Organizers claim a fringe group of "vile" antisemites attended and were told to leave.
Protest organizer Palestine Action Group Sydney have said Sunday's rally will go ahead without police authorization, and defended the right to demonstrate after calls from politicians across the political spectrum to cancel the event.
Countries across the developed world are curbing pro-Palestinian protests out of concern the Israel-Hamas conflict could trigger violence at home. France banned pro-Palestinian protests on Thursday saying they were likely to "generate disturbances to public order".
Germany banned a pro-Palestinian group after it posted photos on Instagram of activists handing out sweets celebrating the Hamas attacks.
Australia's intelligence chief warned on Thursday about the potential for opportunistic violence and called for people to tone down rhetoric that could inflame tensions in the community.© (Thomson Reuters 2023.
TokyoLiving
Hunt those terrorists..
EvilBuddha
Why should Australian citizens take sides on the issues between Israel and Hamas, where both sides have been at fault over the years but one side clearly provoked the other by targeting civilians in the last one week?
That's because people belonging to one particular community have more loyalty to their religion than to their nation. And with 1.8 billion people cheering on or at the very least justifying what happened last week, supported by the liberal hypocrites in the West, it’s difficult not to have sympathy for the other side.
Liberals who are all in favor of free speech under normal circumstances will soon realize that there are limits to their hypocrisy.
RichardPearce
The notion that antiracism activists (and that is what this rally is about, opposing racism so extreme it is defined as a Crime Against Humanity) are fueled by racism is ridiculous, but unlike the claims that the Israeli regime is not violating the ICSPCA, not falsifiable by the presentation of facts.
Like Trump using the claim that the documentation of Obama's birth were fake to allow people motivated to oppose Obama a way around the facts, using an illogical lie to allow a counterfactual lie to survive its debunking is an old gambit, that only works when the illogical one is treated as credible.