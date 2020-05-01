Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Australian police fatally shoot man after stabbings at mall

0 Comments
PERTH, Australia

Police shot dead a man who stabbed several people at an Australian shopping mall on Friday, officials and media reported.

The man had wielded a knife and stabbed several people in car parks near the mall at the northwest coastal town of South Hedland, The North West Telegraph reported, citing witnesses.

A police statement confirmed that a man had died at the mall but said the circumstances were being investigated.

A police officer fired a gun and a number of injured people were being treated at Hedland Health Campus, the statement said.

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries,” the statement said.

St. John Ambulance said in a statement multiple people were treated at the scene but did not detail their conditions.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

K-Beauty VS J-Beauty: What Are The Real Differences?

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

Give An Artsy Twist To Your Quarantine With The UltraSuperNew Gallery

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 17, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon