Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian police offer $1 mil reward for Indian murder suspect

0 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian police offered a A$1 million ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland.

Queensland state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online about where Rajwinder Singh, 38, can be found, Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said.

Singh was a nurse working at Innisfail, south of Cairns, when the body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was found on Wangetti Beach on Monday, Oct 22, 2018.

She had gone to the beach, north of Cairns, to walk her dog the day before.

Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney the day Cordingley’s body was found and left for India the following day, police said.

The reward is the largest in Queensland’s history and unique in that it does not seek a clue that solves a crime and leads to a successful prosecution. Instead, the money is offered for information that leads only to a suspect’s location and arrest.

Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the reward and was confident people knew where Singh could be found.

“We know that people know this person, they know where this person is and we’re asking those people to do the right thing,” Ryan said.

“Now, there is a million reasons for a billion eyes around the world to help us deliver justice for Toyah,” he added.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Lindford said detectives believed Singh remained in India. She appealed for witnesses among India's population of 1.4 billion people to come forward and “give some respite to the family who miss Toyah.”

Three Queensland detectives were already in India working with Indian authorities on the investigation, Smith said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo