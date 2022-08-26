Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Drug Seizure
Marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia. Photo: New South Wales Police via AP
world

Australian police seize record 2 tons of methamphetamine

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Authorities have found 1.8 metric tons (2 U.S. tons) of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles shipped from the Middle East to Sydney in what police describe as the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia.

Three men were arrested after 748 kilograms (1,649 pounds) of the drug were found early this month hidden in 24 containers that arrived at Port Botany, officials said on Friday.

Another 1,060 kilograms (2,337 pounds) of meth were found in 19 containers that arrived at the same port last week. The drugs were hidden in the same method and were all shipped from the United Arab Emirates.

Police estimate the meth’s street value at A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion), which reflects the higher prices that Australians pay for illicit drugs than users do in many comparable countries.

Police Detective Chief Supt. John Watson described the quantity of meth as “staggering.”

“This seizure will be felt for weeks to come by many high-, mid- and lower-level suppliers,” Watson said.

No further arrests have been made since last week’s seizure. Investigators have turned their attention to identifying the overseas suppliers.

“The Middle Eastern region is probably our main focus,” Watson said. “But I certainly wouldn’t restrict our investigation to just that region.”

All the containers were destined to be sent to a factory in western Sydney that had been set up to quickly extract meth from marble, Watson said. Police do not know how often the factory had been used.

The three men already arrested — aged 24, 26 and 34 — face potential life sentences in prison if convicted of drug trafficking. They have appeared in court and have been refused bail.

Australia’s previous record meth haul was 1.6 metric tons (1.8 U.S. tons) hidden in speakers and shipped into Melbourne from Bangkok in April 2019. Three Melbourne residents were charged with drug offenses.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog