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For the past seven months, hundreds of Australian police have pursued fugitive Desmond Freeman Image: AFP
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Australian police shoot dead fugitive wanted for killing 2 officers last August

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MELBOURNE

Australian police said Monday they shot dead a fugitive gunman wanted for killing two officers, ending a seven-month manhunt for one of the country's most-wanted criminals.

Desmond Freeman fled into dense bushland in August last year after shooting and killing two police officers on a rural property in Victoria state.

For the past seven months, hundreds of police have pursued Freeman through the region's rugged terrain, pouring resources into one of Australia's largest-ever manhunts.

"A man has been fatally shot by police at a property in north east Victoria this morning as part of the operation to locate Desmond Freeman," Victoria Police said in a statement when asked to confirm reports of Freeman's death.

Local media described Freeman as a conspiracy theorist and member of the so-called "sovereign citizen" movement, which falsely believes it is not subject to the law.

He reportedly possessed strong bushcraft and outdoor survival skills, and police considered him armed and dangerous.

More than 450 police officers were dedicated to the investigation and search.

"Today, we won't reflect on the loss of a coward," said the Police Association of Victoria. "We will remember the courage and bravery of our fallen members and every officer that has doggedly pursued this outcome for the community."

The 56-year-old -- known as "Dezi" -- opened fire on police as they raided his home in the small village of Porepunkah in August.

He killed 59-year-old detective Neal Thompson and 35-year-old senior constable Vadim De Waart.

A third officer was wounded in the lower body.

While the reason for the search warrant has not been released, police said at the time the team included members of the sexual offenses and child investigation squad.

Police believed Freeman may have evaded capture with the help of sympathetic locals.

They offered a Aus$1 million ($685,000) reward -- the largest possible -- for information that helped bring him into custody.

While fighting a speeding penalty in a Melbourne court, Freeman referred to police as "frigging Nazis", "Gestapo" and "terrorist thugs", according to court documents.

A ban on automatic and semi-automatic weapons has been in place in Australia since a 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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