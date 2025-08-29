 Japan Today
Australian police say their priority is to catch a gunman accused of killing two officers Image: AFP
world

Australian police urge fugitive gunman to surrender after officers killed

By William WEST
POREPUNKAH, Australia

Australian police told an on-the-run gunman accused of killing two officers to "lay down your firearms" Friday, as they hunted him for a fourth day in rugged, forested bushland.

The heavily armed 56-year-old suspect, Dezi Freeman, fled into the bush Tuesday after opening fire on a team of 10 police officers at his home in the northeast of Victoria state.

The "horrific" shooting in the rural town of Porepunkah killed 59-year-old detective Neal Thompson and 35-year-old senior constable Vadim De Waart, police said.

A third officer was wounded in the lower body and was scheduled to undergo surgery for a second time, but was expected to recover, they said.

"The number one priority for the Victoria police is the hunt for this murderer," state police chief commissioner Mike Bush told a news conference. "We believe he is and remains armed and dangerous."

More than 450 police officers were dedicated to the investigation and search for Freeman, who was believed to have bush survival skills and a good knowledge of the area.

"If that person is listening, it really is time to lay down your firearms and give yourself up, so that we can all bring this to a safe conclusion," Bush said.

Australian media say the gunman is a radicalized conspiracy theorist and part of the "sovereign citizen" movement that believes laws do not apply to them.

Police raided a property and arrested the gunman's 42-year-old partner and 15-year-old son late Thursday as part of their investigation into the killings.

Both were released after being questioned, police said.

Anyone seeking to help the man elude the police would be committing a criminal offense, Bush warned.

Police say officers went to the man's property on Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant.

Though the cause for the search warrant has not been released, police said the team at his home included members of the sexual offenses and child investigation squad.

During the shootout, police fired at the suspect but apparently did not wound him, they said.

Hope they can take this nutcase down without any more law enforcement injuries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

