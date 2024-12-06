Australian PM blames antisemitism for arson attack on synagogue

Fire crew members and police officers work the scene of a fire at Adass Israel Synagogue in the suburb of Ripponlea, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP)

Arsonists extensively damaged a Melbourne synagogue on Friday in what Australia’s prime minister condemned as an antisemitic attack.

A witness who had come to Adass Israel Synagogue to pray saw two masked people spreading an unknown accelerant inside the building at 4:10 a.m., Victoria Police Det. Insp. Chris Murray said.

About 60 firefighters with 17 fire trucks responded to the blaze which Murray said caused extensive damage.

Arson detectives have yet to identify a motive, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese blamed antisemitism.

“This is an outrage. The violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is something that we should never see in Australia,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“I think an attack on a synagogue is an act of antisemitism by definition,” Albanese added.

Attacks against Jews and Muslims have increased in Australia since Israel declared war on Hamas in October last year.

The government has appointed special envoys to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia in the community.

Daniel Aghion, president of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, said the broader Australian community needed to condemn the arson attack.

“I've been getting phone calls this morning from the Hindu community, from other people, from good people who are prepared to stand up and that's my message for this morning to Australia, to the good people of Australia,” Aghion told reporters.

“Don't leave the Jewish people behind,” he added.

