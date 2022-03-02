Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Australia
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about the situation in Ukraine at a news conference in Sydney, on Feb. 23, 2022. Morrison says he has tested positive for COVID-19 but will continue his official duties while isolating. Morrison said in a statement that he is "experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week.” (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
world

Australian prime minister diagnosed with COVID-19

0 Comments
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but will continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast. He is isolating in his official Sydney residence.

Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier Tuesday in which the government promised $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Morrison was among the first Australians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in February last year and has since received two additional doses.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog