Australian PM confident U.S. will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.
The so-called AUKUS partnership -- an acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States -- is being discussed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in meetings with Albanese and other Australian officials in Brisbane on Friday and Saturday.
Under the deal, Australia will buy three Virginia-class submarines from the United States and build five of a new AUKUS-class submarine in cooperation with Britain.
Australian media have focused on a letter signed by more than 20 Republican lawmakers to President Joe Biden that warned the deal would “unacceptably weaken the U.S. fleet” without a plan to boost U.S. submarine production.
Albanese said he remained “very confident” that the United States would deliver the three submarines.
Albanese said he had been reassured by discussions he had with Republicans and Democrats at a NATO summit in Lithuanian this month.
“What struck me was their unanimous support for AUKUS, their unanimous support for the relationship between the Australia and United States. It has never been stronger,” Albanese told reporters in Brisbane.
Austin and Blinken arrived in Brisbane late Thursday ahead of annual bilateral meetings with their Australian counterparts, Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Marles said the AUKUS program was “on track.”
“Congress can be a complicated place as legislation makes its way through it, but actually we’re encouraged by how quickly it is going through it and we are expecting that there will be lots of discussions on the way through,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“Fundamentally, we have reached an agreement with the Biden administration about how Australia acquires the nuclear-powered submarine capability and we’re proceeding along that path with pace,” he added.
Australia understood there was "pressure on the American industrial base" and would contribute to submarine production, Marles said. The AUKUS deal is forecast to cost Australia up to 368 billion Australian dollars ($246 billion) over 30 years.
Blacklabel
imagine that, we are producing more weapons for others to the further detriment our own capabilities.
At least Australia is purchasing these, thats better than usual.
UChosePoorly
Blacklabel - how would this be to the detriment of own capabilities?
Cards fan
They don't know. They're just angry.
Humdinger Gobbledygook
Talk is cheap.
Iam confident means nothing.
UChosePoorly
No need to answer, Blacklabel. I may have found what you are referring to. I support the additional funding for increased sub production.
Blacklabel
That’s 3 less submarines for our own fleet. Not like you just 3D print these things over a weekend.
Blacklabel
Speaking in facts isn’t “anger”.
responding to facts emotionally is though.
WA4TKG
We have enough to destroy the world, several times over, but hay, the more the marrier.
This one's for YOU Xi.
wallace
The US is the number one exporter of weapons.
The United States is the largest arms exporter by 24 percentage points, with 33% during 2013-2017 increasing to 40% in 2018-2022. The other top countries were Russia, France, China and Germany.
