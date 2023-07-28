Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Papua New Guinea US
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
world

Australian PM confident U.S. will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

9 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of securing bipartisan political support in the United States for a deal to provide his country with submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

The so-called AUKUS partnership -- an acronym for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States -- is being discussed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in meetings with Albanese and other Australian officials in Brisbane on Friday and Saturday.

Under the deal, Australia will buy three Virginia-class submarines from the United States and build five of a new AUKUS-class submarine in cooperation with Britain.

Australian media have focused on a letter signed by more than 20 Republican lawmakers to President Joe Biden that warned the deal would “unacceptably weaken the U.S. fleet” without a plan to boost U.S. submarine production.

Albanese said he remained “very confident” that the United States would deliver the three submarines.

Albanese said he had been reassured by discussions he had with Republicans and Democrats at a NATO summit in Lithuanian this month.

“What struck me was their unanimous support for AUKUS, their unanimous support for the relationship between the Australia and United States. It has never been stronger,” Albanese told reporters in Brisbane.

Austin and Blinken arrived in Brisbane late Thursday ahead of annual bilateral meetings with their Australian counterparts, Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Marles said the AUKUS program was “on track.”

“Congress can be a complicated place as legislation makes its way through it, but actually we’re encouraged by how quickly it is going through it and we are expecting that there will be lots of discussions on the way through,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Fundamentally, we have reached an agreement with the Biden administration about how Australia acquires the nuclear-powered submarine capability and we’re proceeding along that path with pace,” he added.

Australia understood there was “pressure on the American industrial base” and would contribute to submarine production, Marles said. The AUKUS deal is forecast to cost Australia up to 368 billion Australian dollars ($246 billion) over 30 years.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

9 Comments
Login to comment

imagine that, we are producing more weapons for others to the further detriment our own capabilities.

At least Australia is purchasing these, thats better than usual.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Blacklabel - how would this be to the detriment of own capabilities?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Blacklabel - how would this be to the detriment of own capabilities?

They don't know. They're just angry.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Talk is cheap.

Iam confident means nothing.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

No need to answer, Blacklabel. I may have found what you are referring to. I support the additional funding for increased sub production.

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Twenty-five U.S. Republican lawmakers urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to increase funding for the country's submarine fleet, citing the recent three-nation AUKUS project to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and concern about China's increasing military might.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That’s 3 less submarines for our own fleet. Not like you just 3D print these things over a weekend.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Speaking in facts isn’t “anger”.

responding to facts emotionally is though.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

We have enough to destroy the world, several times over, but hay, the more the marrier.

This one's for YOU Xi.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The US is the number one exporter of weapons.

The United States is the largest arms exporter by 24 percentage points, with 33% during 2013-2017 increasing to 40% in 2018-2022. The other top countries were Russia, France, China and Germany.

https://www.axios.com/2023/03/14/global-arms-sales-us-dominates-russia

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel