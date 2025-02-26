Australian couple seated next to blanket-draped corpse on long-haul flight

An Australian couple have criticized Qatar Airways after a blanket-draped corpse was seated next to them during a long-haul flight.
Mitchell Ring said a passenger died part-way through the 14-hour flight from Melbourne to Doha last week.
"They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady and they couldn't get her through the aisle," he told Australian network Nine News this week.
"They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me."
Ring said he was made to wait next to the corpse even after the plane landed.
"The ambulance officers and the police came in, and the ambulance officers started pulling the blankets off the lady," he said. "It wasn't nice."
Ring and wife Jennifer Colin were seated next to the corpse while traveling en route to Venice.
"I'm not a great flier at the best of times," said Colin. "There has to be a protocol that looks after the customers on board."
Ring said he was seated with the body for around four hours despite other empty seats.
"They said,'Can you move over please' and I just said, 'Yes no problem.' Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in. There were a few spare seats around that I could see."
In a statement to Australian media, Qatar Airways apologized "for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused. First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight."© 2025 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
GuruMick
Probably better than sitting next to a person who snores in their sleep
wallace
A stiff flight.
GuruMick
Wallace...plus the canny passenger could get TWO meals !
Desert Tortoise
Completely disrespectful to the passengers and to the deceased. Unhygienic too. I hope she sues them for a lot of money.
ian
Well he did say no problem
NCIS Reruns
This certainly qualifies as a nightmarish scenario. Along with motion sickness bags, perhaps airlines should be equipped with body bags.
ian
I would probably move to the other seats seeing the passenger next to me can't
Desert Tortoise
There is a private crew rest area with bunks and usually a table and seats. The crew could have put the body in there instead of leaving it in with passengers.
OkinawaRider
Not an ideal way to fly to Venice.
ianToday - I would probably move to the other seats seeing the passenger next to me can't
Absolutely right. Surprising that the staff did not offer them to move seats.
diagonalslip
wonder why M. Ring didn't move, since there were "a few spare seats around that I could see."
or....
...move to wherever in business class they were intending to place the corpse.....
...and since the deceassed had boarded and found her way to her seat, why was it that after her demise "they couldn't get her through the aisle"...
all very odd.
Sven Asai
Only surviving and landing at the destination are important. So this here is still much better than draped oneself afterwards if a usual landing failed in case of accident.
Negative Nancy
No mention of the person directly behind the deceased, who perhaps unknowingly was just as close as the Rings. I'd have attempted to put the corpse in one of the toilets for the remainder of the flight,