 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An Australian couple have criticised Qatar Airways after a blanket-draped corpse was seated next to them during a long-haul flight Image: AFP/File
world

Australian couple seated next to blanket-draped corpse on long-haul flight

11 Comments
SYDNEY

An Australian couple have criticized Qatar Airways after a blanket-draped corpse was seated next to them during a long-haul flight.

Mitchell Ring said a passenger died part-way through the 14-hour flight from Melbourne to Doha last week.

"They tried to wheel her up towards business class, but she was quite a large lady and they couldn't get her through the aisle," he told Australian network Nine News this week.

"They looked a bit frustrated, then they just looked at me and saw seats were available beside me."

Ring said he was made to wait next to the corpse even after the plane landed.

"The ambulance officers and the police came in, and the ambulance officers started pulling the blankets off the lady," he said. "It wasn't nice."

Ring and wife Jennifer Colin were seated next to the corpse while traveling en route to Venice.

"I'm not a great flier at the best of times," said Colin. "There has to be a protocol that looks after the customers on board."

Ring said he was seated with the body for around four hours despite other empty seats.

"They said,'Can you move over please' and I just said, 'Yes no problem.' Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in. There were a few spare seats around that I could see."

In a statement to Australian media, Qatar Airways apologized "for any inconvenience or distress this incident may have caused. First and foremost our thoughts are with the family of the passenger who sadly passed away on board our flight."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

11 Comments
Login to comment

Probably better than sitting next to a person who snores in their sleep

3 ( +4 / -1 )

A stiff flight.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Wallace...plus the canny passenger could get TWO meals !

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Completely disrespectful to the passengers and to the deceased. Unhygienic too. I hope she sues them for a lot of money.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

> "They said,'Can you move over please' and I just said, 'Yes no problem.' Then they placed the lady in the chair I was in. There were a few spare seats around that I could see.

Well he did say no problem

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This certainly qualifies as a nightmarish scenario. Along with motion sickness bags, perhaps airlines should be equipped with body bags.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ring said he was seated with the body for around four hours despite other empty seats.

I would probably move to the other seats seeing the passenger next to me can't

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

There is a private crew rest area with bunks and usually a table and seats. The crew could have put the body in there instead of leaving it in with passengers.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Not an ideal way to fly to Venice.

ianToday  - I would probably move to the other seats seeing the passenger next to me can't

Absolutely right. Surprising that the staff did not offer them to move seats.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

wonder why M. Ring didn't move, since there were "a few spare seats around that I could see."

or....

...move to wherever in business class they were intending to place the corpse.....

...and since the deceassed had boarded and found her way to her seat, why was it that after her demise "they couldn't get her through the aisle"...

all very odd.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Only surviving and landing at the destination are important. So this here is still much better than draped oneself afterwards if a usual landing failed in case of accident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No mention of the person directly behind the deceased, who perhaps unknowingly was just as close as the Rings. I'd have attempted to put the corpse in one of the toilets for the remainder of the flight,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo