Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian scientist, 104, heads to Switzerland to end life

0 Comments
GENEVA

A right-to-die activist says a 104-year-old Australian scientist is on his way to Switzerland to end his life through assisted dying.

Supporters of renowned academic David Goodall had expressed fears that Australian officials would prevent him from traveling to Europe.

Goodall is not terminally ill, but is seeking what he calls "voluntary euthanasia" on the grounds his quality of life has deteriorated. Swiss law permits assisted suicide, including for foreign nationals. The practice is illegal in Australia.

Campaigner Philip Nitschke says Goodall started making his way to Switzerland on Wednesday with a flight from Perth to Singapore.

At the airport, Goodall told Australia's ABC television he has long supported allowing people to choose when to die, saying: "I'm sorry that I have to travel to Switzerland in order to execute it."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

A Quick Guide To Mixed-Gender Bathing In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

LGBT

Tokyo Closet Ball

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Tsuetate Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan in Japan: 3 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Experience the Art of Wearing Yukata at this Special Workshop

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku