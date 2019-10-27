Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian serial killer Ivan Milat dies in prison at 74

SYDNEY

Australian prison authorities say Ivan Milat, whose grisly serial killings of young backpackers horrified Australians in the early '90s, has died. He was 74.

He had been imprisoned since 1994 and was diagnosed in early 2019 with esophageal and stomach cancer. New South Wales state Corrective Services said in a statement Milat died in the medical wing of Sdyney's Long Bay Prison on Sunday.

Milat murdered three German, two British, and two Australian backpackers after giving them rides while they were hitchhiking. The killings came to light when the mutilated corpses were found in a forest near Sydney over 14 months in 1992 and 1993.

He was arrested in 1994 based in part on a British hitchhiker's account of escaping a driver who shot at him.

