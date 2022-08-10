Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian state begins legislating to ban the swastika

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia’s most populous state took a major step toward banning Nazi symbols on Tuesday when the New South Wales Parliament’s lower house passed a bill that would criminalize their display.

The bill must pass the upper chamber to become law.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, in June became the first in Australia to pass a law banning the public display of Nazi swastikas.

Queensland and Tasmania states have foreshadowed similar laws, which would mean half Australia’s eight states and territories and most of the Australian population were banned from displaying Nazi symbols.

New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman told Parliament on Tuesday the Nazi swastika harmed and distressed community members, including those of the Jewish faith. In 2020, New South Wales Police received 31 reports of the display of Nazi flags, including one from a home near a Sydney synagogue.

“Hateful and vilifying conduct is completely unacceptable in our community,” Speakman said.

Using or displaying Nazi flags or Nazi memorabilia bearing swastikas would be banned under the law.

The legislation would allow the use of the symbol for religious and education purposes. The swastika for Buddhist, Hindu, Jain and other faith communities is an ancient and sacred symbol.

Individuals would face 12 months in prison or an 11,000 Australian dollar ($7,670) fine for breaking the laws, while corporations faced AU$55,000 ($38,350) fines.

In an amendment to the legislation, a review of the laws would need to be held within a 3 1/2-year after they come into effect.

Victoria has set penalties of AU$22,000 ($15,340) and 12 months in prison for displaying the Nazi swastika.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo