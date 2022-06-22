Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Swatstika Banned
A young boy is seen carrying a placard titled 'No Nazis' during a demonstration outside Milo Yiannopoulos's sold out show at the Melbourne Pavilion in Melbourne, Australia, on Dec. 4, 2017. Victoria has become the first Australian jurisdiction to ban the Nazi swastika, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 and takes effect in 6 months. (James Ross /AAP Image via AP)
world

Australian state outlaws public displays of Nazi swastikas

By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

An Australian state has become the first in the country to pass a law banning the public display of Nazi swastikas, as concerns grow about the rate at which local young people are being radicalized.

The Parliament of Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, passed laws late Tuesday that set penalties of 22,000 Australian dollars ($15,213) and 12 months in prison for displaying the Nazi swastika, or Hakenkreuz.

Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, which fights antisemitism, said Wednesday he expected Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, and the states of Queensland and Tasmania will soon pass similar laws.

“The fact that we’ve got a resurgent white supremacist and neo-Nazi movement is a cause for concern in every state,” said Abramovich, who lives in the Victorian capital, Melbourne.

“What the bill does is to say to those forces of evil that are trying to break our spirit and instill fear that the law’s no longer on their side,” he added.

Abramovich began a national campaign to ban the Nazi symbol five years ago.

The law becomes official in two weeks and the ban takes effect six months later following a public education campaign.

The law does not prohibit the display of swastikas in certain religious and cultural contexts. The swastika for Buddhist, Hindu, Jain and other faith communities was an ancient and sacred symbol, a Victoria government statement said.

Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said she was proud the law had passed with the support of opposition lawmakers.

“I’m glad to see that no matter what side of politics, we can agree that this vile behavior will not be tolerated in Victoria,” Symes said.

Mike Burgess, directory-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the nation’s main domestic spy agency, said in his annual threat assessment in February that concerns were growing about the rate at which young people were being radicalized.

Children as young as 13 were embracing extremism, both religiously and ideologically motivated, Burgess said.

Three years ago, minors represented less than 3% of ASIO’s new counter-terrorism investigations. Last year, they accounted for 15% of such investigations and most of ASIO’s highest-priority investigations, Burgess said.

A lot of angry people means fertile grounds to radicalize them for almost any extreme group needing new members. Point out all the things people have anger for, injustices and privilege and then turn people into instruments of hate, manipulate them so the leadership of the extreme organizations can become the privileged off the backs of their new members.

This is something happening all around the world and is not limited to certain nations.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“I’m glad to see that no matter what side of politics, we can agree that this vile behavior will not be tolerated in Victoria,” Symes said.

Agreed.

Looking forward to other states following.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I don't think symbols should be banned, but if they're going to do it, why stop at the Nazi swastika? They should ban the hammer and sickle of communism as well. An equally abhorrent symbol of an evil ideology whose adherents have killed and persecuted more than the Nazis, and still counting.

But socialist lockdown tsar premier Dan Andrews is a fan, so I don't expect any action. A bit like when the Box Hill police station in Melbourne flew a CCP Chinese flag a few years ago, apparently to support multiculturalism. Yep, the flag of a foreign dictatorship over a police station. Nothing done about that offensive symbol.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

