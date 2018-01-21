Australian tax office to audit 20 million foreign visa holders

The Australian Taxation Office will investigate more than 20 million international visa holders and foreign students using data-matching audits to catch tax avoidance and enforce superannuation compliance, the agency said on Sunday.
The three-year data matching audit will cross-reference information from the Australian government's Home Affairs Department with Australian Tax Office (ATO) records.
"It is estimated that records of 20 million individuals will be obtained over the course of the three-year period," the ATO confirmed with Reuters on Sunday.
"These records will be electronically matched with ATO data holdings to identify non-compliance with obligations under taxation and superannuation laws."
Information on visa holders, foreign students, their sponsors, education providers and migration agents will be reviewed along with address records, travel movements and visa lodgments over financial years from 2017-18 and 2019-20.
If any discrepancies are found, the individual will have 28 days to respond to a request for information before administrative action is taken, said the ATO.
Cricky
Australia's population is 24million last time I checked, how is it that 20 million visas are issued. A boggling story. Every second person is on a visa?
Disillusioned
Cricky! Read it again mate! Foreign 'visitors'!
This is just another money wasting witch hunt by the Australian government. They spend all this time and money hunting insignificant tax evasion while large corporations are not paying any tax at all! Meanwhile, all the politicians get a 15% pay rise. The Turdbull government is the worst in the history of Australia!
Matt Hartwell
20 million over the 3 years still seems like an awful lot. I guess they have more accurate figures than I do.
Anything that smashes tax avoidance is welcome. Targeting any dodgy work activities is equally welcome.
Every dollar spent chasing tax evasion pays off very handsomely. That's why they continue to do it. Totally agree on large corporations. We need international multi-national tax avoidance laws. It's not something Australia can pursue on its own without being punished for it in terms of investment and jobs.
Agree again on politicians pay. Most of them are grossly overpaid. In fact everyone apart from the PM himself falls into that category imo.
Cricky
20 million visa holders, read the story reread the story 20 million visa holders. There is a large population of "Visa" holders working or visiting doing whatever they do, that's a lot. My point was mearly that the population is 24 million and 20 million visas have been issued that now are being actually looked at. By the way I did vote you up and you made a good point a very good point.
ozziedesigner
Typical of governments everywhere to focus on the straw in someone else eye whilst ignoring the rafter in their own. How much money was thefted from the Aussie tax payer and handed to the scamming Clinton foundation. Yet they continue to act with impunity. Corrupt iceholes
