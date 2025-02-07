 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A team of Australian reptile catchers found 102 red-bellied black snakes in a suburban backyard Image: REPTILE RELOCATION SYDNEY/AFP
world

Australian team wrangles 102 venomous snakes from backyard

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A team of Australian reptile catchers says it has topped the beloved children's tale "The Hundred and One Dalmatians", stumbling across a nest of 102 venomous snakes in a suburban backyard.

Cory Kerewaro and his team were called to catch a pair of red-bellied black snakes spotted in a pile of gardening mulch in Sydney.

They expected to wrangle "four or five" adults at most, Kerewaro told AFP on Friday, but stopped counting after pulling a "whole bunch" of baby snakes from the pile.

They initially bagged about 40 of the slithering predators to take away. But the snakes kept coming.

"Two of the females had given birth in the bag," Kerewaro told AFP. "We counted them individually, one by one. We had 102 in total.

"101 Dalmatians? How about 102 redbellies!" Kerewaro posted online alongside a picture of the snakes in a knotted heap.

Red-bellied black snakes are less venomous than other Australian species, but their bite is still toxic enough to cause severe pain, nausea and vomiting.

"They are a shy snake and will generally only deliver a serious bite under severe molestation," according to the Australian Museum.

Most would consider themselves extremely unfortunate to come across even one of the cold-blooded wrigglers.

But not Kerewaro, who said the find was unheard of in snake-catching circles. "No one has been there at the right time and won the snake lottery. It was just the right time, right place for us."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

We make shopping from Japanese online stores easy and efficient

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Reading Japanese Food Labels: Kanji Cheatsheet

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Unzen Akari no Hana Boro

GaijinPot Travel

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What Would Happen if Japan is Attacked in War?

GaijinPot Blog