Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian territory imposes two-week youth curfew in Alice Springs after violence

0 Comments
By Alasdair Pal
SYDNEY

Australia's Northern Territory on Wednesday imposed a two-week youth curfew in the tourist town of Alice Springs, a day after a mass brawl involving 150 people, many of them armed with weapons.

The curfew will be in force from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time for those under 18 years old in the centre of the town, which has a large population of Indigenous Australians and suffers from deep social divisions.

"We want people in Alice Springs to be able to walk down the street, feel safe, be able to go to the shopping centre, pick up their kids from school and not be concerned about their own safety," Northern Territory (NT) Chief Minister Eva Lawler told a news conference on Wednesday.

Tuesday's violence was sparked by the death of an 18-year-old man on March 20, which led to a feud between several local families and culminated in the brawl at a pub in the center of the town, police said.

Police made five arrests and seized 50 weapons from those involved.

"The operation will be swift. We'll identify who's responsible and they'll be delivered to the court where they can answer for their behaviours," NT Police Commissioner Michael Murphy told reporters.

Alice Springs, a remote town in Australia's vast Outback region some 2,000 km (1,243 miles) northwest of Sydney, is the gateway to major tourist attractions including the giant red sandstone monolith of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock.

A fifth of the 26,000 residents of Alice Springs are Indigenous Australians, who have been historically marginalised since the island continent was colonised by Great Britain in 1788.

The government has for years curbed alcohol sales in the town in a bid to reduce rampant violence and sexual abuse.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog