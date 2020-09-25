Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian think tank says there are 380 detention camps in Xinjiang

0 Comments
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia

China appeared to be expanding its network of secret detention centers in Xinjiang, where Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank found.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute used satellite images and official construction tender documents to map more than 380 suspected detention facilities in the remote Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, highlighting reeducation camps, detention centers and prisons that have been newly build or expanded since 2017.

The report builds on evidence that China has made a policy shift from detaining Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in makeshift public buildings to constructing permanent mass detention facilities.

This is despite Chinese state news agency Xinhua reporting late last year that “trainees” attending “vocational education and training centers" meant to deradicalize them had “all graduated.”

Regional government chairman Shohrat Zakir was quoted as saying foreign media reports of 1 million or 2 million people attending these centers were fabricated.

Predominantly Muslim minorities in the remote Xinjiang region have been locked in camps as part of a government assimilation campaign launched in response to decades of sometimes violent struggle against Chinese rule. Some have been subjected to forced sterilization and abortion, and in recent months, ordered to drink traditional Chinese medicines to combat the coronavirus.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser wrote in a report released late Thursday: “Available evidence suggests that many extrajudicial detainees in Xinjiang’s vast ‘re-education’ network are now being formally charged and locked up in higher security facilities, including newly built or expanded prisons, or sent to walled factory compounds for coerced labor assignments.”

At least 61 detention sites had undergone new construction and expansion work in a year to July 2020, the report said. These included at least 14 facilities still under construction this year.

“Of these, about 50% are higher security facilities, which may suggest a shift in usage from the lower-security, ‘re-education centers’ toward higher-security prison-style facilities,” Ruser wrote.

At least 70 facilities appeared to have lesser security by the removal of internal fencing or perimeter walls, the report said.

These included eight camps that showed signs of decommissioning, and had possibly been closed. Of the camps stripped of security infrastructure, 90% were lower security facilities, the report said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog