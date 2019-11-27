Australian volunteer firefighter charged with lighting 7 bushfires

Police in fire-ravaged Australia on Wednesday charged a volunteer firefighter with arson, alleging he lit seven blazes before returning to help colleagues extinguish them.
Authorities allege the 19-year-old deliberately lit seven fires on the far south coast of New South Wales -- the state worst-hit by a recent spate of devastating bushfires -- between mid-October and late November.
The man was allegedly seen sitting in a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon shortly before a fire broke out nearby.
"Police will allege in court that the man lit the fire and left the area before returning to respond to the fire as part of his duties as a volunteer firefighter," police said in a statement.
He was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with seven counts of causing a fire and being reckless to its spread.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the teenager had been immediately stood down from his firefighting duties.
"Our members will be rightly angry that the alleged actions of one individual can tarnish the reputation and hard work of so many," Fitzsimmons said. "This type of alleged behavior is the ultimate betrayal of our own members, and of the broader community."
Six people have been killed, hundreds of homes destroyed and more than 1.5 million hectares (3.7 million acres) scorched across Australia since early October.
Dozens of fires were still burning on Wednesday, including 129 in New South Wales. Large swathes of the state were facing "high" or "severe" fire danger conditions.
More than 1,800 firefighters were battling those blazes, 66 of which were uncontained.
Several people have been arrested in recent weeks for deliberately lighting fires, including a 51-year-old man accused of sparking a huge blaze in an attempt to protect his cannabis crop.© 2019 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
nandakandamanda
And a firefighter in Japan has just been arrested for the same crime. Some people really need to get a life.
tooheysnew
Or a different line of work
arrestpaul
Weren't people blaming man-made CO2 for causing these fires?
Haaa Nemui
I feel like this particular volunteer firefighter should be charged with manslaughter as well as anybody else who has deliberately lit fires except in the case of controlled burns.
Andrew Crisp
arrestpaulToday 01:19 pm JST
That is correct the Climate Change cult were blaming Climate Change - it wasn't caused by arsonist's and the fuel build up in the forests that Governments used to burn off under controlled circumstances. I'm glad you live in reality.
GW
Damn! Glad they seem to have caught the SOB!!!
Haaa Nemui
I didn’t see or hear anyone blaming man-made CO2 for causing these fires. Magnifying the effects yes but not causing.
zichi
The CO2 does not cause the fires directly but ups the land and sea temps. Drought for three years. Dried bush. Wrong type of trees.
Just the same in California where the wild fires are caused by the poor electric grid system but the temp increases make for drier grounds. Lack of water.
Countries like zimbabwe have had no rain and the reservoirs are near empty with 90% of the power generated from hydro so loss of drinking water and power. No running water or running power most days.
Chip Star
No. See Nemui's post, which details reality.
It's hilarious to witness barely educated morons argue with experts.
Lamilly
Hope he gets the sack
wipeout
Not for lighting them.