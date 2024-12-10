Australian warship test-fires U.S. Tomahawk missile with range of 2,500 kilometers

HMAS Brisbane fired the Tomahawk on December 3 off the west coast of the United States, Australia's government said

An Australian warship has test-fired a U.S. Tomahawk cruise missile, officials said Tuesday, hailing a "major milestone" in the country's decade-long plan to beef up its fleet in the face of an Asia-Pacific arms race.

HMAS Brisbane fired the Tomahawk on December 3 off the west coast of the United States, Australia's government said in a statement, making it one of only three countries alongside the U.S. and Britain to acquire and fire the missile.

"The Royal Australian Navy has achieved a major milestone in realizing an enhanced and lethal surface combatant fleet," it said.

With an extended range of up to 2,500 kilometers, the Tomahawk allows maritime platforms to perform long-range precision strikes against land targets.

The missile "significantly" enhances the Australian military's ability to deter against any potential threat, it said.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said enhancing Australia's defense capabilities and working with partners would "change the calculus for any potential aggressor".

The test-firing is in line with Australia's plan, announced earlier this year, to spend U.S.$7 billion to expand the navy to 26 major surface combatant ships -- up from 11 today.

Australia plans to buy more than 200 Tomahawk missiles to arm some of its warships.

The naval expansion plan comes as China and other powers in the Asia-Pacific and beyond build up their firepower.

In 2021, Australia announced plans to acquire US-designed nuclear-powered submarines, scrapping a years-long plan to develop non-nuclear subs from France.

While the Virginia-class submarines will be nuclear-powered, they will not be armed with atomic weapons and are instead expected to carry long-range cruise missiles.

