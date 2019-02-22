Man who drove into crowd in Melbourne, killing 6, sentenced to life

A man who drove a stolen car into lunchtime crowds in downtown Melbourne and killed six people was sentenced to life imprisonment Friday in what the judge described as "one of the worst examples of mass murder in Australian history."
James Gargasoulas, 29, showed little emotion when sentenced in Victoria state's Supreme Court. Under the terms of his sentence, he will spend at least 46 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.
Families of the victims filled the courtroom for Justice Mark Weinberg's ruling. Gargasoulas was in a drug-induced psychosis in January 2017 when he killed the six people and injured dozens more in the busy Bourke Street Mall.
His victims included a 3-month-old baby who was thrown 60 meters (200 feet) from his stroller and a 10-year-old girl.
"Your actions were both callous and cowardly," the judge said. "You have shown no genuine remorse."
The judge described in detail the events of the "terrifying rampage," noting each victim killed as well as those left with broken bones, head injuries, internal bleeding and other lasting damage.
"You left a trail of destruction," the judge said. "The horror of what you did has profoundly impacted the lives of those who were present that day."
Crime Stoppers Victoria ambassador George Halvagis said he thinks Gargasoulas should die in jail.
"He should never, ever, get out of there," he told reporters after the sentencing.
Grieving relatives earlier told the court of their pain. The brother of Japanese victim Yosuke Kanno, 25, said he will continue suffering until he dies.
In a letter read to the court, Gargasoulas insisted he was not evil and blamed "government oppression" for the murders. He also said he was the Messiah and was acting on the wishes of God on the day of the rampage, but was in a "bad headspace."
Gargasoulas has treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia but was found fit to stand trial. He pleaded not guilty. In November, a jury found him guilty of the six murders and 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life.
He had been using drugs and committing crimes in the weeks before the attack and was on bail. The judge noted he was meant to face court on the day of the massacre. Police had tailed the stolen Holden Commodore for some of its journey into downtown Melbourne before the rampage.
"Your crimes have had a shattering effect on countless lives," Weinberg said.
Gargasoulas will be eligible to apply for release in 2063, when he's 73.
Andrew Crisp
Would not had happened if the Victoria police had intercepted the car during the numerous opportunities they had - but at least he wont probably every leave jail
Strangerland
Yeah, why weren’t they using Minority Report technology to see the crime in the future before it happened? Pathetic police force.
shogun36
Look at that smirk on his face in the pic. Burn in hell, die slow, and enjoy prison.
pessimist87
Australia is slowly but sure becoming a second America.
serendipitous1
Suitable punishment. He'll most likely die in prison (hopefully just before his 46 years in prison are up).
juminRhee
So he heard the voice of god, telling him to kill people? Supposed to run for office and then kill people legitimately by waging a war. God bless (insert country here).
ListenTheTruth
I think some posters and - clickers owe Andrew Crisp an apology. He’s bang on the money. A coronial inquest into the case will be fast-tracked to later this year which is expected to look into police operations and their dealings with Gargasoulas after it was revealed he’d been followed by police for several hours before running down pedestrians in Melbourne’s CBD.
One elite unit ignored repeated pleas from colleagues to help arrest the motorist in St Kilda and Elsternwick almost nine hours before the tragedy.
When they finally approached with their guns drawn Gargasoulas escaped by pushing his then-girlfriend from the car and speeding off.
Strangerland
You’re right. The police should be ashamed of not using their powers to see the future and prevent this. Absolutely despicable.
UK9393
@Strangerland, anyone who knows about the case knows that the police knew him as a violent criminal who had stabbed his brother at 02.20am, was identified by the police as the stabber at 03.30am and thus were following him for 9 hours up to the point he sped down Bourke Street. Now stop embarrassing yourself and read up on the facts. 6 people died because of an appalling preventable tragedy.
BigYen
The posters saying the police should have stopped Gargasoulas earlier are absolutely correct. No-one's saying the police should have displayed prophetic powers and known that this guy was going to use his car to mow down dozens of innocent people - they're saying that on the basis of what he was actually known to have done in the few hours before he drove the car down Bourke Street, the cops should've pulled him in anyway. They had plenty of opportunities to do it, and they didn't - including when he was doing wheelies in the middle of one of Melbourne's major intersections.
Strangerland
And if they had have known what he was going to do, I'm sure they would have.
But unlike minority report, the police can't know what someone is going to do until they do it.
YongYang
@BigYen, you mean donuts, not wheelies. But yes, plenty of opportunities that should have been acted on. The Elite Police Unit refused REFUSED to attend until far into the day’s events.