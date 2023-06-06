Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australian woman pardoned after 20 years in jail for deaths of her four children

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A woman imprisoned for 20 years over the deaths of her four children was pardoned by New South Wales state on Monday after a judicial review found there was reasonable doubt about the original convictions.

Kathleen Megan Folbigg was convicted in 2003 for the murder of her three children and manslaughter of her fourth. Folbigg maintained her innocence and said the children had died of natural causes.

An initial inquiry in 2019 found the evidence reinforced Folbigg's guilt. However a second inquiry led by former chief justice Thomas Bathurst revisited her convictions in 2022 after new evidence suggested two of the children had a genetic mutation that could have caused their deaths.

New South Wales state Attorney General Michael Daley pardoned Folbigg on Monday after summary findings from the Bathurst inquiry found reasonable doubt for each conviction.

"The result today is confirmation that our judicial system is capable of delivering justice, and demonstrates that the rule of law is an important underpinning of our democratic system," said Daley.

"Given all that has happened over the last 20 years, it is impossible not to feel sympathy for Kathleen and Craig Folbigg."

Daley said the unconditional pardon would allow Folbigg to walk free but would not quash her convictions.

In a memo to the Attorney General, Bathurst said there was a reasonable possibility three of the children died from natural causes, two due to a genetic mutation known as CALM2-G114R and one because of an underlying neurogenic disorder.

Such doubts then undermined the Crown's case in relation to the manslaughter of her fourth child, Bathurst added.

"Further, I am unable to accept the proposition that the evidence establishes that Ms Folbigg was anything but a caring mother for her children," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo