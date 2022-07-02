Australians rally against U.S. overturning of key abortion ruling

Thousands of Australians joined raucous protests across the country on Saturday against the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of women's constitutional right to abortion.
The Supreme Court last week overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, restoring the ability of individual states to ban abortion.
In the biggest rally in Australia, around 15,000 women and men marched through Melbourne, with placards including "I borrowed this sign from my grandma," and "Everyone deserves the right to bodily autonomy".
"We are here to stand up for women's rights in Australia and around the world. Millions of women in the United States have had their rights stripped from them and we are angry about that," said Liz Walsh, one of the organizers of the protest in Melbourne.
As in the United States now, in Australia, abortion laws are set by states. The country's most populous state, New South Wales, only legalized abortion in 2019 - the last state to do so.
The time limit after conception for accessing surgical abortion and provision of abortion services varies from state to state, with some providing more public health care access than others. South Australia bans private abortion clinics.
Protesters called for easier access across the country.
"I've come out today in solidarity with women and girls in America in protesting and advocating for their rights for choice and that abortion is healthcare and every woman deserves a right to that," said Melbourne protestor Geraldine Bilston.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Peter14
Fair enough. The step backwards the supreme court has taken for American women is a disgrace.
Regulate deadly weapons and leave women to make their own choices regarding their bodies.
Hakman
Translation: People in one country are sad that fewer unborn babies in another country are going to be killed.
Unborn babies have their own human DNA.
They also have their own human hearts, their own human brains, their own human arms and legs, and so on. In many cases, after these babies are killed, these human body parts are sold off by the killers to medical researchers for profit.
Unborn babies are human beings -- and those who says they're not are the worst imaginable sorts of science deniers. They simply don't know what they're talking about.
And when we kill human beings, it's called murder.
This isn't opinion. It isn't even religious dogma. It's science. Undeniable, settled science.
Period. End of story.
Algernon LaCroix
Somehow I think this protest will fall on deaf ears, and rightly so.
These people are so poorly informed it's laughable. Do they not realise the decision merely reverts abortion laws back to individual states where they belong? Just like it is in Australia.
Fighto!
What a load of emotional, incorrect nonsense.
Cigars N Coffee
Not sure why the mods deleted my comment. Once again showing your leftist bias! Nothing I wrote was vulgar or offensive telling Australians I don’t care about their opinions.