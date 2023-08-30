Australians to vote in referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament on Oct 14

Australians will vote on Oct 14 on a proposed law to create a so-called Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the nation’s first referendum in a generation.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced the referendum date, triggering just over six weeks of intensifying campaigning by both sides of the argument.
The referendum would enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a collection of advocates aimed at giving the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.
Albanese urged people to vote “yes” as polls showed more than 80% of Australia's Indigenous population - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples - intended to do so.
“Let’s be very clear about the alternative: because voting ‘no’ leads nowhere. It means nothing changes,” Albanese told 400 Voice supporters in the city of Adelaide.
“Voting ‘no’ closes the door on this opportunity to move forward. I say today, don’t close the door on constitutional recognition, don’t close the door on listening to communities to get better results. Don’t close the door on an idea that came from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people themselves, and don’t close the door on the next generation of Indigenous Australians. Vote ‘yes,’” Albanese added.
Australia has not held a referendum since 1999 and a referendum has not passed since 1977.
No referendum has ever passed without bipartisan support and the major parties remain divided over the Voice.
Proponents argue that giving Indigenous people a say in policies that effect their lives would lead to less disadvantage.
Indigenous Australians account for 3.8% of population and they die around eight years younger than Australia’s wider population.
Proponents say there would be no Indigenous right of veto over government policy and lawmakers would be free to disregard the Voice’s representations.
But opponents argue the courts might interpret the Voice’s constitutional powers in unpredictable ways, creating legal uncertainty. They also say the Voice would be the biggest ever change in Australia’s democracy that would divide the nation along racial lines.
Albanese has long maintained confidence that the referendum would succeed despite opinion polls showing marginal majority support for the Voice has waned in recent months as the public debate has become more heated and divisive.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mark
""The referendum would enshrine in the constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, a collection of advocates aimed at giving the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.""
Should been done many years ago, Colonialism still well and alive , isn't it!??
Jay
The NO vote is ahead in the majority of states, because people realize the referendum is asking us to think about citizenship in racial terms, and dividing the country by it. People rather like being Australian, and one of Australia's remarkable features is that it's composed of every race and culture and religion, and people have a great affection for it.
The problem for Labor(Greens) is that they have a habit of assuming their positions are much more common and universal than they actually turn out to be. They haven't dealt with that, simply tried to dismiss it. Their job of education around the referendum simply wasn't done and, as usual with the Establishment Left, they've tried to rely on a "vibe."
Jay
Mark, if you're actually an Australian, what do you think Labor(Greens) will do when the voice fails miserably?
Here's an idea: Conduct an audit on all money spent on Aboriginal Affairs, schemes, preferential placements, preferential contracts, free this and free that and then explain how successful such expenditure and preferential treatment has been.
Why not just treat indigenous people the same as everyone else in Australia? To do anything less is to say, "you're not good enough to handle actual equality."