Australians trapped in vaccine 'Hunger Games,' says top official

Getting vaccinated in Australia is like "The Hunger Games," a top health official admitted Monday, as the country battles scarce supplies during a growing COVID-19 outbreak.
A vaccine shortage has led to panicked efforts by people looking to get jabbed, said Brad Hazzard, health minister for the country's most populous state, New South Wales.
"It is almost a sense now of 'The Hunger Games' of people chasing vaccine," he said of desperate residents turning up at mass vaccination centers or making regular calls to medical facilities in the hope of securing an appointment.
Set in a dystopian future, the wildly popular "Hunger Games" books and films saw a group of young people selected annually to participate in a televised battle to the death.
Just seven percent of Australia's roughly 25 million residents have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest proportions for any developed nation.
The country's conservative government bet heavily on AstraZeneca, and developing a homegrown vaccine, which failed in trials.
Many Australians have shunned the available AstraZeneca offering -- now only recommended for those aged over 60 -- and tried to secure appointments to get the Pfizer shot.
But the odds have not been in their favor as efforts to get more doses of Pfizer and other vaccines remain hampered by late decisions on ordering and limited global supply.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under growing pressure to increase the vaccination rate, as an outbreak in locked-down Sydney grew to more than 300.
Australia has seen 30,000 virus cases since the pandemic began, but several major cities imposed snap lockdowns to limit small outbreaks in recent weeks.
Hazzard said it was "easy to be critical" of the federal government's efforts in hindsight, "but I think they did their best."
But he warned "until we get enough vaccine -- and enough GPs actually at the front-line able to provide that vaccine into arms -- we will continue to have effectively 'The Hunger Games' going on here," he said.
Last week Morrison revealed a four-stage plan to reopen Australia's borders and end the cycle of snap lockdowns, a plan which depends on a large portion of the population being vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
kurisupisu
Isn’t there plenty of land available for social distancing?
Even in parks, Australians are being arrested for being outside-the Australian government is full on totalitarian!
Nobnaga
they were doing good first year somehow they ** it up
anon99999
No hunger games for the Olympic team though. Full australian team announced today and all speed ahead. They cannot train in NSW now with lockdown but all good to go to Tokyo with 20 times more daily cases.( The virus must be different when it is outside Australia.)
i am sure there was no hunger games for them to get vaccinated either before many aged and others in frontline risk positions, Nor does any reduced caps on rEturning to Australia matter to them as of course they will be exempt like other well to dos
Reckless
It appears from the photo that a beard is as effective as a mask.
jiji Xx
how come they couldn't get hold of more vaccines I wonder..... without inoculation, seems all those draconian lockdowns were pointless.....
gakinotsukai
While we all know the original story is Kitano's Battle Royale.
n1k1
Japan can /should and give (I think ) if asked 50M shots of the not so desirable AZ vaccine to Australia.
Pfizer for the younger women and AZ for everyone else is still better then hunger games
Leeroy
AZ is lots of it in Australia as is being made in Australia but is not popular for anyone unless over 70s (Most of those have had their 1st or 2nd JAB). The rest of Australia under 70 is wanting Pfizer which is ordered from overseas. Country's with lots of covid cases rightly get first supplies of the Pfizer but Australia will get enough to get most of the population done by the end of the year then borders can open up a little more. Remember Australia has had only 1 death this year (A man in his 80s that came back from Indonesia).
HanoiHilton
AZ is lots of it in Australia and they are giving it away. Funny how no one is making that an issue.
BurakuminDes
Umm, Australia has been donating AZ vaccines to her neighbours in SE Asia and Pacific. Not really sure they are after Japans excess supplies!
Peter14
That is not true. People get arrested when they break the law. They can break the law anywhere, including at a park or outside the home.
People are hesitant to get AstraZeneca due to the extremely low chance of blood clotting. I had no trouble getting vaccinated when I wanted it. I asked my doctor and was told I could get my first dose the next day, which I did. There is a twelve week wait for the second dose. There is now more of a sense that people need to get vaccinated sooner rather than later, but many are still hesitant to get AZ.
Pfizer shots are becoming more readily available now and there is a rush to get that but it still takes twelve weeks to get both shots.
Too much conflicting information, on top of anti-vaxers giving outright false information makes many hesitate. However like all medications there will be some percentage who will get a harmful side effect. The scrutiny all of these vaccines are under is much more than normal so it balances out the shortened time taken to release them.
I have had both my shots of AZ and had no issue other than a sore arm for three days and feeling a little run down for two days. Perhaps a booster will be needed in six months to a year and I will seek a Pfizer shot for that as indications coming out now show the benefits of getting two different types can be beneficial.
Reckless
I hope they are aggressively investigating who is at risk of such blood clots so that such persons can avoid this particular vaccine. I also hope they investigate recent cases of persons dying right after the Pfizer or Moderna second shots. People who are at risk should be identified to the extent possible and consider not getting vaccinated.
Zaphod
It is truly disheartening to see that Australian and Canada turn out to be the places with the worst authoritarian overreach. Just the place one would have hoped would avoid that. Sad all around.
Jim
The problem is that AZ vaccine isn’t being used by many developed countries as much as it was initially thought of. The Governments didn’t reserve or buy enough doses of Pfizer or Moderna! Now the Australian PM ( just to save his own neck ) is telling younger people below 50 to restart vaccination with AZ but some state premiers are against it for safety reasons as it does have extreme side effects in people below 50 ( even though the number is low )! The current Australian Government has failed its citizens recently due to poor leadership! This not in terms of handling the pandemic but also in terms of having trade wars when they were never in a position to win those!
Sven Asai
BS, nothing at all is ‘corona totalitarian’, also not in Australia. If nobody would abide, they can’t financially punish or imprison the whole population, because they’d very much rather want the people working hard , consuming products and filling their accounts with profits.
Gooch
Like cattle being herded onto trucks. Australia used to be one of the world's freest countries with a healthy skepticism toward government. But over the last couple of decades, people have become much more docile, comfortably numb in their addiction to the drug of middle-class welfare handed out by governments trying to buy votes. The media have been complicit, bought off partly by special access to the corridors of power in return for not asking too many hard questions, in addition to acting as PR mouthpieces for whoever advertises heavily with them.
So with an unrelenting stream of BS backed by the illusion of freedom for the obedient, the country has come to this: sporadic lockdowns and masked mandates almost as soon as "cases" are announced under threat of police intimidation and fines. The real reason is to herd the public - the vast majority of who are not remotely susceptible to this virus and more at risk of death or injury from one of the experimental vaccines - into corporate enrichment centers disguised as immunization stations.
Nothing could possibly go wrong. These things are perfectly safe, right? And cheap, effective treaments with a proven track record at preventing and treating COVID-19 are just quackery unfairly doing big pharmaceitical companies out of money they're rightly entitled to.
So don't worry, those thousands of deaths and millions of injuries from these SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are just a figment of our collective imagination.
Or are they?
https://doctors4covidethics.org/official-eu-adverse-event-data-eu-uk-us/
John B
Get the jab at your own peril...
https://rairfoundation.com/mit-scientist-covid-vaccines-may-cause-diseases-in-10-to-15-years-exclusive-video/
HiJapan
CaptDingleheimer
I have absolutely zero desire to ever visit Australia so it doesn't really bother me, but it sure is puzzling to watch from afar.
Peter14
Rest assured there is no "authoritarian overreach" in Australia. The governments at both state and national level are acting with the full support of the vast majority of the population.
Such accusations are in contrast to the truth of the situation, and seem to come from habitual complainers against any and all authority.
Antiquesaving
It is Australia! Hunger Games?
Mad Max 5 "Vaccination road wars"!
Coming soon to your town!
Antiquesaving
Obviously you know less than zero about Canada!
Full support for businesses that were required to close, guaranteed minimum monthly income for those out of work due to covid-19, free medical care, high vaccination rate.
Peter14
Yet another ill informed comment based on a singular opinion of someone not living in Australia. So sad that some offer up such rubbish comments against a nation that puts safety first and embraces the scientific proof rather than scared narrative of the uneducated who think they know better than the experts. The facts are indisputable, The numbers of sick and dead are so low due to the actions the whole country has taken and supports. Criticize Australia with lies and BS wont change the facts.
We are a free sovereign nation handling an extraordinary event in the best way we can and doing it very well in comparison to most of the rest of the world. Australia is still one of the best and safest places to live on this planet. Great people and great attitude's.
theFu
Had AZ been without the extremely tiny number of bad outcomes, Australian vaccine selectors would have nailed this perfectly. It was just bad luck. And bad luck in the home-grown vaccine. They made 2 bets, which was prudent. Who could have guesses that one would fail completely and that a 0.01% chance of complications (1 in 100,000) from under 60 yr old people would keep so many others outside that group from choosing the vaccine?
Ref: https://www.science.org.au/curious/people-medicine/what-we-know-about-astrazeneca-vaccine-and-blood-clots Last updated Apr 30.
Everyone over 60 in Australia should be vaccinated with the AZ vaccine. Sign up, get both shots. I'm more concerned about the 12-weeks apart aspect since the recommended separation is 8-12 weeks. If it can be guaranteed available, 12 weeks can get more people slightly protected with 1 shot quicker. It only makes sense if production matches delivery.