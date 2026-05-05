 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Austria Espionage
A view of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria, on March 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
world

Austria expels 3 Russian Embassy staff over suspected antenna spying in Vienna

0 Comments
VIENNA

Austria expelled three Russian Embassy employees who were suspected of espionage by using antennas on Russian diplomatic buildings, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

The ministry confirmed a report aired Sunday by the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, which said Austrian authorities suspected the three diplomats of engaging in spying activities using antennas on the roofs of the Russian Embassy in Vienna and a diplomatic compound in the Donaustadt district.

The installations allowed Russia to intercept data transmitted by international organizations based in Vienna via satellite internet, ORF reported.

Austria hosts several U.N. agencies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“Espionage is a security problem for Austria. In this government, we have changed course and are taking decisive action against it,” Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement.

“We have made this unequivocally clear to the Russian side, also with regard to the array of antennas at the Russian embassy. One thing is clear: it is unacceptable for diplomatic immunity to be used to engage in espionage."

Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Austria, a European Union member with a policy of military neutrality, was initially hesitant to take such action but has recently expelled more Russian diplomats.

According to ORF, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in April over the diplomats' activities. The Russian side was asked to lift their immunity in order to allow prosecutors to pursue an investigation, but it refused, leading to the expulsions, ORF reported. They have already left Austria, it said.

In her statement, the foreign minister said that Austria was currently tightening the espionage law to prevent such cases. The legislation now in place punishes espionage by foreign services only if it targets Austrian interests. According to the Austria Press Agency, changes proposed by the government would call for the similar protections when it comes to international organizations.

The Russian Embassy said in a statement on Monday that it had taken note of Austria's “outrageous” decision concerning its employees.

Moscow will respond strongly, the statement said, adding, “Vienna bears full responsibility for the further deterioration of bilateral relations, which are already at a historical low.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel