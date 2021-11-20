Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.
Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled.
He initially said said all students would have to go back into home schooling. Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, later said that schools would remain open for those who needed to go there but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.
Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.
“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “Not do we want a sixth or seventh wave.”
Austria had initially introduced a national lockdown only for the unvaccinated that started Monday but as virus cases continued to skyrocket the government said it had no choice but to extend it to everyone.
“This is very painful,” Schallenberg said.
The national lockdown will initially last for 10 days, then the effects will be assessed and if virus cases have not gone down sufficiently, it can be extended to a maximum of 20 days.
Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. For the past seven days, the country reported more than 10,000 new infection cases daily. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with many new COVID-19 patients, and deaths have been rising again, too.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Peter14
They have to do something, since doing nothing has overwhelmed hospitals and shows no signs of being manageable.
Lockdowns provide breathing space to find what will work for them. I cant say I am against mandatory vaccination.
Burning Bush
The vaccinated need to be locked down as well because the science states that they can catch and transmit corona.
The "mandatory vaccinations" actually have no teeth, and aren't even legally finalized.
Seems just like a bluff.
BigYen
I feel sorry for the Austrian citizens who’ve done the right thing, got themselves vaccinated and yet still find themselves in this position. I guess when you still have a sizeable percentage of your fellow citizens who’ve done exactly the opposite and refuse to get vaccinated, you have to introduce tougher measures. The contra-vaxxers may have succeeded in bringing down on their own heads the outcome that they least wanted - mandatory vaccination. Can’t say I feel any sympathy for them.
Luddite
The cases of Covid in northern and eastern continental Europe have gone through the roof recently, much higher than the UK and southern Europe both of which have higher vaccination and booster rates.