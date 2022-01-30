Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Austria
FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria will end its lockdown for unvaccinated residents next Monday — one day before a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in the country, the government announced Wednesday, according to Austrian news agency APA. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the measure, which was introduced in November, was no longer needed because there was no threat of intensive care capacities at hospitals being overstretched, APA reported. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
world

Austria to ease virus rules after vaccine mandate begins

1 Comment
VIENNA

Austria plans to loosen coronavirus restrictions in February after the country’s national vaccine mandate, the first of its kind in Europe, takes effect on Tuesday.

Starting Feb 5, restaurants will be allowed to remain open until midnight, as opposed to 10 p.m., Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a Saturday news conference.

In addition, rules effectively barring unvaccinated people from stores and restaurants will be phased out. Starting Feb 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops. A week later, on Feb 19, entry into restaurants will be allowed for all who can prove vaccination, recovery or a negative coronavirus test.

Nehammer also said last week that lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people, which have been in place since November, will end on Monday.

The announcement Saturday comes in spite of record-high new infection numbers in recent days, fuelled by the Omicron variant. On Friday, Austria reported 34,748 new cases. As of Thursday, the Alpine nation's 7-day rate of infections stood at 2,381.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, about 10 times as high as the rate at the start of January.

Still, Nehammer said the low rate of patients now hospitalized for the virus means additional steps toward normalcy are possible. Officials in Austria expect the Omicron wave to peak in the first week of February.

Austria has seen over 14,000 virus deaths in the pandemic.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Starting Feb 12, proof of vaccination or recovery will no longer be required to enter shops

The trend is clear, step by step the world is opening up.

Any country that tries to hold onto a segregated society will end up as like an Apartheid era South Africa pariah.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #165: Customers Make Too Much Noise on the Toilet

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog