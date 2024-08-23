 Japan Today
Austrian chef defies doctors with device that keeps him cooking
Austrian chef Peter Lammer works in his kitchen at the restaurant "Johanneskeller im Priesterhaus" in Salzburg, Austria, August 20, 2024. After a motorcycle accident in 2010 and years of surgeries his dream job was in jeopardy. Together with his friend and ''amateur metal worker," Bernhard Tichy they designed a C-shape bracket with an adjustable seat which allows Peter Lammer to float on rails and turn endlessly from workstation to workstation in his kitchen. REUTERS/Anja Guder Image: Reuters/Anja Guder
Austrian chef defies injury with floating kitchen seat

SALZBURG, Austria

An Austrian chef who suffered a serious injury that left him disabled has made a remarkable comeback in the kitchen with the aid of device that allows him to "float" around his workplace.

Peter Lammer thought his career was over when he remained unable to stand despite several surgeries and six years of physiotherapy to recover from a motorbike accident.

Then his friend Bernhard Tichy, a carpenter and mountaineer who runs a nearby zipline adventure centre, came to the rescue with a hanging kitchen seat that takes the weight off his injured leg.

"All the experts said that I would never be able to do a standing job again," Lammer told Reuters from the kitchen of his Salzburg restaurant Johanneskeller.

Now, Lammer prepares meals including fresh fish from the nearby Königssee Lake while seated on a bicycle saddle attached to a C-shaped metal bracket dangling from the ceiling.

The seat allows Lammer to swivel and slide down the kitchen aisle with the help of overhead rails.

"It gives people with limited leg strength hope again," said Tichy.

