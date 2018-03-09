Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An officer blocks a street when police is on the hunt for an attacker after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
world

Austrian police detain suspect following Vienna knife attack

1 Comment
BERLIN

An Afghan man has been detained in connection with knife attacks in Vienna in which four people were severely injured, Austrian police said Thursday.

The 23-year-old was detained shortly after the stabbing of a 20-year-old man, also from Afghanistan, on Wednesday night, police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press.

Maierhofer said police are still investigating whether the suspect is also responsible for the stabbing of an Austrian family about an hour earlier, also in the heart of Vienna.

All three family members, the 67-year-old father, the 56-year-old mother and their 17-year-old daughter, as well as the 20-year-old Afghan victim suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The names of the victims were not given.

Maierhofer said the attack did not appear to be terror-related, but it was too early to say anything about the motive of the attacker.

"We are still investigating and cannot say what motivated him," Maierhofer said. "We cannot even say, at this point, if the detained suspect attacked all four persons or if a second suspect was involved who is still on the run."

Local Austrian media reported Thursday that police had increased their presence in Vienna's downtown area.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

cla68: not really. Note a fringe wants to add gasoline in far right’s fire. Basically turning everyone against everyone else. 1 attack is 1 too many.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel