world

Man kills 5 in Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel

BERLIN

Austrian police say a 25-year-old man is in custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old turned himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck and admitted to the five slayings early Sunday.

Police say the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend's family home at 4 a.m. Sunday but left when her father opened the door. They say he retrieved his brother's pistol from his own home and returned.

Police allege he shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend's brother in his bedroom. After killing her mother, police say he climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend's room and killed the 19-year-old girl and her 24-year-old boyfriend.

