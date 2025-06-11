 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Graz
People light candles outside the site of a deadly shooting at a secondary school, in Graz, Austria, on Wednesday. Image: Reuters/Borut Zivulovic
world

Austrian police search for answers after mass shooting in school

0 Comments
By Francois Murphy
GRAZ, Austria

Austrian authorities were searching on Wednesday for answers to why a 21-year-old gunman shot 10 people in a rampage at his former high school before killing himself, one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's modern history.

Police said the man, armed with a shotgun and a pistol, acted alone. They are scouring his home and the internet for clues to why he opened fire on the school in Austria's second city of Graz on Tuesday, before shooting himself in a bathroom.

Police added that a pipe bomb found at his home was not functional.

Some Austrian media have said the young man, who has not been identified, apparently felt bullied, though police have yet to confirm this. Austrian authorities said the suspect never completed his studies at the school.

He left a farewell note that did not reveal the motive for the attack, police said.

Franz Ruf, director general of public security, said investigations into the motive were moving swiftly.

"We don't want to speculate at this point," he told national broadcaster ORF on Tuesday night.

Around 17 minutes elapsed between the first emergency calls received by police about shots being fired at the school and the scene being declared safe, Ruf said.

Details of the attack have emerged slowly.

Austrian police said victims were found both outside and inside the school, on various floors. About a dozen people were injured in the attack, some seriously.

Austria declared three days of national mourning, with the shootings prompting a rare show of solidarity among often bitterly divided political parties. Parents of pupils and neighbors of the school struggled to make sense of the event.

Hundreds came together in Graz's main square on Tuesday evening to remember the victims. Others left flowers and lit candles outside the school. Dozens also queued to donate blood for the survivors.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel