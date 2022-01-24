Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cameroon Fire
Police officers and officials stand outside the Livs Night Club in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Cameroon's capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 16 people, government officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
world

17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

0 Comments
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
YAOUNDE, Cameroon

A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde, setting off explosions that killed at least 17 people and seriously injured seven others, government officials said Sunday.

The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and officials from across the continent for the month-long African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

It was not immediately clear what had sparked the fire at Liv's Nightclub Yaouba in the capital's Bastos neighborhood. Workers there initially said it was caused by a short circuit. However, a government statement later Sunday suggested that fireworks had ignited the building's roof, and then the fire spread to areas where cooking gas was stored.

“The tragedy, which was caused by the explosions from fireworks regularly used in these places, first consumed the ceiling of the building and then caused two strong explosions,” government spokesman Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

The government spokesman said authorities were still trying to determine the names and nationalities of the dead and wounded. Eight people were taken to a Yaounde hospital, one of whom later died. The others remained in intensive care late Sunday.

In a statement, Cameroonian President Paul Biya called for calm and assured players and fans of their safety. His government later asked people to be remain vigilant “in order to avoid the occurrence of this kind of disaster, especially when our country is hosting a large-scale sporting event.”

The African Cup features teams from 24 countries and began on Jan. 9. It is the continent's biggest soccer tournament and Cameroon is hosting for the first time in 50 years. It was originally scheduled for 2021 but then was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cameroon team will play a round of 16 knockout game against Comoros in Yaounde on Monday.

Yaounde is the main host city and will stage another six games, including the final on Feb. 6.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog