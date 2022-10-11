Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nigeria Boat Accident
In this photo released by National Emergency Management Agency, a woman cries as she stand on a flooded street following a boat accident in Anambra, Nigeria, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Seventy-six people are missing after a boat capsized in a flooded community in Nigeria's southeast Anambra state, emergency officials told the Associated Press on Monday. (National Emergency Management Agency via AP)
world

Boat capsizes amid floods in Nigeria; 76 missing

0 Comments
By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria

A boat overloaded with passengers fleeing flooding in southeastern Nigeria capsized and 76 people remain missing days later and are feared dead, emergency officials said Monday.

Many women and children were among those trying to escape the floodwaters in the Ogbaru council area of Anambra on Friday, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said.

“Eighty-five of them packed into a single boat and the weight overpowered the boat," said Godwin Thickman, the regional head of the emergency management agency. He said the boat could not move freely because it ran into submerged trees and the roofs of houses.

"It capsized and only nine survived. The remaining 76 were yet to be found,” he said.

Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade blamed mainly on the release of excess water from Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon and unusual rainfall. More than 300 people have been killed this year by the floods.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged rescue officials to do all they can to account for the missing passengers. Rescue officials, though, have not found any additional survivors over the last two days, suggesting there is little chance of survival for many of those missing.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo