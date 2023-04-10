Avalanche in French Alps kills at least 4 people

An avalanche in the French Alps killed four people Sunday, France's interior minister said, calling the death toll a provisional count.

The avalanche rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers southwest of Chamonix.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin provided no details in his tweet about the deaths. The Alps are a prime vacation spot over France’s long Easter weekend.

The local France-Bleu radio station put the size of the avalanche at 1,000 meters long and 100 meters wide. Two helicopters were sent in to help in the search, the station said, quoting the local prefecture in Thonon.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.