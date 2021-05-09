Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead

0 Comments
PARIS

Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities.

The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76.

Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, according to the prefecture.

The prefecture of Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be very careful, saying the kind of mild weather observed at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel