Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh Flag
In this photo provided by Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev kisses a Azerbaijani National Flag in the city of Aghdara also known as Mardakert to Armenians in Aghdara, Azerbaijan. Aliyev has raised his nation's flag over the capital of Karabakh in a ceremony reaffirming Baku's control of the disputed region. (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP)
world

Azerbaijan's president raises nation's flag in former breakaway region's capital

0 Comments
BAKU

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his nation’s flag over the capital city of a former breakaway region in a ceremony reaffirming Baku’s control over it.

The Azerbaijani leader delivered a speech and raised the flag over the city, which is known as Khankendi by Azerbaijan and Stepanakert by Armenians, the presidential office said Sunday.

The Karabakh region, which was previously known as Nagorno-Karabakh and is known to Armenians as Artsakh, is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but became a breakaway state under the control of ethnic Armenian forces in 1994 following a six-year conflict.

A subsequent war in 2020 returned control of much of the area to Azerbaijan, until a lightning offensive last month forced separatists to relinquish the rest of the region.

In a 24-hour campaign that began on Sept. 19, the Azerbaijani army routed the area’s undermanned and outgunned ethnic Armenian forces, forcing them to capitulate.

The majority of the area’s ethnic Armenian population later fled the region, fearing reprisals or losing the freedom to practice their religion and customs.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog