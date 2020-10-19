Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Baby born after pregnant mom fatally shot dies 4 days later in Chicago

0 Comments
CHICAGO

A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Chicago police said the baby died Saturday. He was 4 days old.

He was delivered Tuesday in critical condition after his mother, 35-year-old Stacey Jones, was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home on the city’s South Side. She was eight months pregnant and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jones’ other two children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jones moved to Chicago from Tennessee two years ago and had accepted a position as a Cook County probation officer, her father, Tommy Baker, said.

“You took something from my family, from me. You took my heart, my firstborn, the sweetest little thing," Baker told the newspaper. “It’s a loss that I’ll never get over.”

No charges have been announced. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Tribune.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo