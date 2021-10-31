Biden tries to show European allies U.S. is with them

Nearly five months after President Joe Biden declared “America is back” on his first presidential visit abroad, the president's challenge now that he's back in Europe is convincing the world that America is here to stay.
Attending twin summits in Rome and then Scotland, Biden is asking world leaders to cast their lot with a country that seems unable to agree on its own future.
His visit is set against the backdrop of the ongoing struggle to get his signature domestic agenda through Congress. The president's fellow Democrats have steadily pared back Biden's proposed spending on families, health care and renewable energy to build support for the plan and battled over the tax hikes needed to pay for it.
Because support for the $1.75 trillion package of expanded social programs is unclear, the president's separate $1 trillion infrastructure package is also on hold. This leaves the president to ask the world to judge him based more on his intentions rather than his results.
Biden administration officials contend that American allies understand the messiness of the legislative process and are unfazed, but world leaders also are keenly aware of Biden’s sagging poll numbers, the prospects of a Republican resurgence in Congress in the 2022 midterm election and the specter the presidency could shift to former President Donald Trump or someone with similar politics two years later.
The White House view, laid out by senior administration officials during briefings in Rome, is that American alliances suffered enormous trauma during the last administration and the healing work under Biden is ongoing.
A senior administration official said Saturday the White House believes allies want Biden to lock in as much progress as possible while there is a president who is a deeply committed to transatlantic alliances.
"The administration created really high expectations of a sort of reset in transatlantic ties with the ‘America is back rhetoric,’” said Benjamin Haddad, director of the Europe Center at the Washington think tank Atlantic Council. “I think there was probably too high of expectations that we could just turn the page on the last four years.”
Biden promised that the U.S. would be a more engaged and predictable partner to allies following four years of Donald Trump’s “America First.”
But in the early going of his presidency, he has frustrated allies on the international stage and provided fodder for his Republican critics. Setbacks included the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a diplomatic row with France over a plan for the U.S. to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
Biden also disappointed Eastern European allies, including Poland and Ukraine, over his decision to waive sanctions against German entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The United States has long called the Russia-to-Germany pipeline a threat to European energy security because it increases the continent’s reliance on Russian gas and allows Russia to exert political pressure on its neighbors. Levying sanctions against Germany, however, would have caused a further dispute with one of the United States’ closest allies.
European allies also bristled over the Biden administration restrictions on travel from European Union countries because of the coronavirus pandemic. The administration has announced it will lift the restrictions next month that impact travelers from 33 countries, including members of the EU, China, Iran, South Africa, Brazil, and India.
Some progress was made at the G20 as the White House announced Saturday the U.S. and European Union had reached an agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.
The tariffs were issued on national security grounds and led to retaliatory taxes by the EU. They will not be completely removed. Some European steel and aluminum will enter the U.S. without tariffs and the retaliatory tariffs by the EU will end.
While prospects for what would be the largest-ever U.S. investment in fighting climate change are looking up, the delay in getting there has only reinforced the fickleness of American policy on the eve of the Glasgow summit, underscoring that the priorities of one president can be reversed by the next.
House Democrats hope for a vote on Biden's domestic package, including the climate investment, on Tuesday, when Biden will be winding up his stay at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. But it remained unclear whether the ambitious timetable could be met.
If Congress fails to pass legislation for significant action on climate by the United States itself, "it would be like President Trump pulling out of the Paris agreement, again,” U.S. climate envoy and former secretary of state John Kerry told the AP earlier this month.
In a closed-door session with House Democrats that Biden attended just hours before his departure for Rome, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked the president's trip as she tried to rally Democratic votes around the $1 trillion infrastructure package, unsuccessfully attempting to build support for a vote Thursday.
“When the president gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress,” she said. She referenced conversations she’s had with world leaders questioning whether American democracy can deliver.
“The rest of the world wonders whether we can function,” Biden told the lawmakers, according to a source familiar with his remarks.
Biden is trying to prove it can with his actions at the Group of 20 summit in Rome and next at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow.
On Saturday, he huddled in Rome with Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Britain’s Boris Johnson to coordinate strategy on the Iran deal. The four-way meeting was meant as a study in contrast from the Trump administration, when the Iran nuclear issue marked one of the major flashpoints between the U.S. and Europe.
Biden also met individually with Macron on Friday, part of an attempt to move past a separate row over a secret U.S.-UK deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia that cost France tens of billions of dollars by ending its own planned submarine sale to the ally.
“For me, this is very much the beginning of a process of trust, of confidence, which we’re building together,” Macron told Biden.
William Howell, a University of Chicago political scientist, said Biden’s challenge says less about his skills or domestic political support for his agenda and more about the contemporary state of American politics.
“The pervasive gridlock, polarization, and distrust that characterize our national politics will ... give foreign leaders some pause before entering into long-term, costly agreements with us,” Howell said.
The president did secure a global agreement to establish a global minimum tax for corporations, a long-sought move designed to prevent companies from moving profits to offshore tax havens. But the legislation implementing it in the U.S. is part of the broader package of legislation that hasn't yet passed Congress.
The Avenger
Remember when Trump said he was bringing steel and coal jobs back?
lol... he didn't.
PTownsend
I assume the above quote refers indirectly to the anomaly of the 45 era. But reasonable people do not reason by anomaly. And 45 has long shown he does not reason much, if at all. But what the Trump era has shown and he and his herd of followers continue to show is how far wack US politics can swing. Hopefully the Biden era is showing the US can swing to a more reasonable state. But how long can that reasonableness continue while Trump and his heavily armed mobs continue their efforts to try to further pit Americans against Americans and undermine US systems.
And what will happen if Trump and his sect of the QGOP get back in power in 2024. There is one primary reason the world questions the stability of the US and that is Trump and his QGOP. Curious to see whether the US electorate will choose to bring back the male that did so much damage to the country and who continues to do what he can to make things worse, especially for those who are not white and/or not from a privileged class like him.
Attilathehungry
If Pres. Biden has travelled all that way to highlight his foreign policy wins, it is gonna be a very short trip! Given the fiasco in Afghanistan and his snubbing of an important ally (France), I wouldn't blame the rest of Europe for being uneasy. And pointing fingers backwards is not going to help.
P. Smith
Where Biden went wrong is he didn’t trash on Twitter the leaders he was going to meet.
By the way, Australia’s decision to cancel its contract for submarines from France was Australia’s choice; it wasn’t Biden’s. I know it’s difficult for “conservatives” to be accurate, but let’s at least try.
OnTheTrail
Probably a hard sell when your own party has all the power and still there are struggles to get what EU allies would expect as a bare minimum. BTW, still no deal on either of the major bills
Skeptical
The president did secure a global agreement to establish a global minimum tax for corporations, a long-sought move designed to prevent companies from moving profits to offshore tax havens.
Secure?
Before he finishes taking a victory lap for this, can someone please remind him that the idea has been around for awhile. And - at least this time around - that this was the result of considerable hard work on the part of Germany and France back in the spring of 2019 as Pillar Two and the Race to the Bottom. It wasn't until last year when the OECD formally adopted the blueprint. Which was then taken before the G-20. And Janet Yellen signaled U.S. approval only last April.
Still, a valid point is that if he had not approved of it, it still had enough momentum to pass in the EU. Along with a host of their digital taxes on large foreign tech corporations.
Done deal? Not until the signatory countries' parliaments / congress approve it. The fun really begins.
bass4funk
No doubt. I wonder when he has time to be there for the US? If he would invest a little more time to his country at home rather than putting Europe first he would make somewhat of a decent President.
Alex
And a country that screwed the EU on LNG by selling it to Asia instead, because of a better price.
This must be a joke.
Mr. Noidall
Trust in the USA is in the gutter thanks to Biden’s signature blunder: Afghanistan. I doubt the other leaders take Biden seriously. They’re probably asking to speak to the manager. The taliban are back in power, the southern border crises rages on, gas is more than double this time last year, inflation inflation inflation, Americans deserted in Afghanistan and Americans deserted at home in favor of “migrants”, but yeah, I’m also glad no more mean tweets.
proxy
@The Avenger
Ironically, Biden has brought back the US coal industry.
bass4funk
Yeah, now all of a sudden, a little too late. He already drew the line in the sand when he jumped out of the gate raising hell on the oil and coal industry and now that his polling numbers are as abysmal as it gets for any US President he thinks reviving coal will save him or his party? Yeah, sure……
Sven Asai
Not so much capacities for any such alliances left, nowadays. The U.S. need all resources efforts to revitalize themselves in the inner and to hold pace with China. That is all over the limits already and still triggered by corona effects and consequences. They even have drastically cut planned infrastructure and other projects in society down to almost irrelevance. I guess it will take some time to get back on track and then being capable again for contributing to any alliances.
GBR48
The US government grinds to a halt on a regular basis. Texas have banned abortion and Republican states are blocking mask mandates. The supreme court will be Republican for a generation. The US system is a mess. Biden is running his own MAGA policy on international trade with unilateral sanctions that 'allies' have to abide by, and will spend more money in state support for US industry than China or the EU. Those US industries will be competing with EU ones, some of which are being taxed by the US.
Afghanistan was a train-wreck and US trade blocks on China will delay access to green power tech and break supply chains for EU (and Japanese) companies.
The minimum global tax for corporates is half what most of us pay, and we all know they will find ways to avoid it.
We want our politicians to fix things, but all they know how to do is break things and then call it a 'reform'.
bass4funk
Focus on America first as a priority and that will tick off the EU.
That is one of the reasons the GOP and millions of Americans loved the guy, he just didn’t care what the world thought, he was the US president and not president of the world, look at our borders, the illegals think Biden is a world president. 150 nations and still coming.
That’s up to the people and right now there is not one Republican that can galvanize and unite the people the way he can except for maybe DeSantis.
Here we go again with that crap! Race has nothing to do with anything. Nice try, look at the VA race, Youngkin (from the looks of it) seems to be pulling ahead and just might beat McAuliffe in a blue State. McAuliffe is focused on the teachers unions and everything else that will keep in in office, he brought in all of the big names and launching one attack after another and Youngkin has only focused on the issues that are of deep concern to the people of that state. He’s running a focused campaign and he’s doing what the people want and that’s listening, something McAuliffe, Biden and the Dems will not do. Youngkin could win this because he has the ear of liberals, independents (especially) and conservatives. Biden is losing independents at an alarming rate and if this continues, if he doesn’t make the necessary changes, this President is done. Acknowledge and work with our EU partners, but always put your country first.
Danielsan
Biden also pledged to defend Taiwan from attack ; today it was reported that the White House is walking back from that pledge.
Biden's statements need to taken with several grains of salt.
goldnugget
Biden has blown it. He had the chance and is failing miserably. So sad.
Matt Hartwell
Nobody in Australia, including "conservatives", are saying it was anything other than Australia's choice. The Australian government said that it was Australia's choice, so I dont know why there would be any confusion about who made the decision.
Europe still cannot read the tea leaves. Isnt it obvious to everyone the U.S is not capable of being everywhere at once. Half of NATO cant be bothered to spend 2% on defense and yet they expect Uncle Sam to ride to the rescue? Give me a break! Germany in particular is a gigantic leech. If I was Biden, I would be pushing my diplomatic effort regarding Europe, through Paris, not Berlin. The E.U has a population of close to half a billion people, probably better educated than Americans and a GDP roughly on par with the U.S. What is their excuse? Tell me, what is it? There was a time when Europe had many of the top companies in the world. Now of the top 20, they have 1, Volkswagon, with the vast majority American and Chinese. Even Britain has 2.
Fact is, Europe should be a far larger player in world affairs than they are. They are massively underperforming. Its not America that chose to leave the world stage, even under Trump. Its Europe that chose to leave the world stage every year after WW2 and they've never returned to it. Its time for Europe to get its act together!
zichi
bass4funk
In 2016, trump in his election campaign promised to protect the jobs of the coal miners, he did not.
Jacko
Joe Bidet
Attilathehungry
Matt is correct, Europe is a tiny voice on the global stage. Perhaps because for decades they have relied on Uncle Sugar to keep them safe from the Bear next door. Well, at least the previous president tried to get the freeloaders of the EU to pay their fair share (I love that phrase) of their own defence costs. Wonder if the current president will stick to that policy?
Europe is literally all talk and no action. So many pompous blowhards in various thinktanks and groups and committees, all of whom are just trying to keep their snouts in the trough. They are no action because they are incapable of action. They have no way to project power or influence anywhere in the world- no sealift capacity, no airlift capacity, no long range missiles or aircraft, a few tiny aircraft carriers .... when Europe talks, the world puts up windmills to catch the hot air.
bass4funk
And it’s not helping Joe either.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Biden tries to show the USA is with them.
Absolutely correct !
Busby
Thank goodness after four years of two-tear old temper tantrums and boorish behavior, we are back to proper statesmen enacting our foreign policy....
Trump was merely acting as Putin's subcontractor in US relations with Europe - divide and tarnish NATO - Putin's #1 goal...
But as we've seen with Russia's disinformation effort in support of Trump, at least Putin pays his subcontractors....
William77
Europe and the U.S. are natural allies and tight together by history,cultural affinity and the values of modern democracies.
Especially in such times where China and Russia are bullying the world they should put aside their minor differences and stick together.
Hito Bito
Biden "cares" so much about the...what is it branded as now? Global Cooling? Nah. Warming? Nope...Climate Change? Oh, right "Climate Crisis!!"...he "cares" so much that he...parades around the world's cities in an 85-car caravan!
You just can't count up these Fails fast enough!
Every single country in the world puts its own people first...or faces extinction. You think countries like Germany, who serially refuse to spend even the minimum for supporting NATO what they're obliged by treaty to do...you think that's a sign of not putting their own peoples first? If so, I have a bridge for sale you might like to buy, and for cheap!
They're all taking Brandon....sorry, Biden...and America for a ride. Gimme gimme gimme...but don't YOU DARE put your own people first, America! That's just not cool with these grifter countries, you know....Let's Go Brandon!
bass4funk
Which most Americans at this point and time don’t care about, we have other mounting problems from the Dems that need to be rectified.
Proof. No platitudes and taking points, verifiable truth please! Mueller and Comey couldn’t prove it. If you have proof, show it.
Rolf Anderson
Kudos to Japan Today to offering up a balanced piece on the Biden administration and its standing in the international arena! Lacking is the loaded language too often found in news articles about President Biden and his team.
Bradley
I think he' s doing more than just trying. On the other hand it's eternally difficult to get despots like Xi and Putin to agree with more enlightened and humanitarian ways of thinking just as it was for most leaders of the free world to agree and get on board with the megalomaniacal far right thinking of Trump.
Busby
Thanks for admitting he acts like a two-year old....it is/was pretty obvious...
I guess you didn't read Mueller's report....figures...
"Russian interference in the 2016 election was “sweeping and systemic. Major attack avenues included a social media “information warfare” campaign that “favored” candidate Trump."
https://www.acslaw.org/projects/the-presidential-investigation-education-project/other-resources/key-findings-of-the-mueller-report/
Or REPUB Senator Richard Burr's Select Intel Committee report....
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/21/senate-intel-report-confirms-russia-aimed-to-help-trump-in-2016-198171
You're welcome...