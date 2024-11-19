 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron meet, in Buenos Aires
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Javier Milei greets from a car after a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Casa Rosada presidential palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 17, 2024. REUTERS/Irina Dambrauskas/File Photo Image: Reuters/Irina Dambrauskas
world

Backers of Argentina's Milei launch 'armed' group to support far-right president

0 Comments
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES

A group of supporters of Argentine President Javier Milei announced the creation of what they termed an armed wing of his libertarian party, touting the group as loyal foot soldiers determined to defend the far-right politician's agenda.

The so-called "Heavenly Forces," or "Las fuerzas del cielo" in Spanish, were launched late Saturday by well-known Milei backer and right-wing influencer Daniel Parisini, who described the group as Milei's "praetorian guard," in a nod to the elite unit that once protected Roman emperors.

In the United States, armed militia-style groups supporting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who Milei strongly backs, have become politically active in recent years.

Even though Parisini, a libertarian activist better known as "Gordo Dan" online, described the group as armed, neither he nor other prominent backers showed off any firearms at an event in the capital Buenos Aires or in a video announcing the group's formation.

Parisini, who helped lead online organizing ahead of Milei's election victory last year, said the new group would compete for elected posts within Milei's La Libertad Avanza political party ahead of legislative elections set for next year.

"The Heavenly Forces group, which we're forming here today, is the armed wing of La Libertad Avanza. It's President Javier Milei's praetorian guard," said Parisini in a video posted online. "We're his most loyal soldiers."

Milei, formerly a well-known television pundit and one-term congressman with an acid tongue, rode a wave of popular anger at a prolonged economic crisis to win the presidency in a shock upset late last year.

Amid insults aimed at socialists, communists and other perceived foes, even including fellow Argentine Pope Francis, Milei pledged to slash government spending and tame triple-digit inflation, which has cooled dramatically during his first year in office.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kimono Turned Into Graceful Modern Dresses

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Alternatives to the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog